Payton Cracks Door for Playoff Return of Broncos RB Dobbins

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton cracked open the door, however slightly, for running back J.K. Dobbins to return to play at some point later this season — likely deep into the playoffs depending on how far the team advances.

“Yes. It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen," Payton told reporters Wednesday.

Dobbins suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot on an illegal hip-drop tackle during Denver's Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He underwent corrective surgery that was expected to end his season. Unless it doesn't.

"The door is open for JK Dobbins to return this season — if the Broncos make it to the Super Bowl," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero initially reported on Nov. 15. "There was no fracture, just a small tear from the tackle, and doctors believe he could return if Denver advances that far."

For those who will count me out again… Thank you. For those who are with me on this ride… stick with me! You will love what God has planned next 🧡💙 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) November 15, 2025

The NFL's fifth-leading rusher at the time of his injury, Dobbins converted 153 carries into 772 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a healthy 5.0 yards per tote across ten starts. He still sits as Pro Football Focus' 12th-highest-graded RB among 59 qualifiers.

The Broncos struggled a bit in their first game without Dobbins, totaling just 49 ground yards between backups RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin in a 22-19 win versus the Kansas City Chiefs. McLaughlin led the two-man group with a 3.2 YPC mark on six carries, with a long run of five yards.

“I’ll keep you posted [on Dobbins]," Payton said after the contest.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Payton Shares Similar Sentiment on Sanders

Interestingly, Payton's revelation about Dobbins came when asked by a member of the media about linebacker Drew Sanders, who's eligible to return from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Sanders underwent surgery after suffering a torn foot tendon during July's opening of training camp.

“Yes. It’s going to be later, but yes. We monitor the progress," Payton said of Sanders on Monday. "[Vice President of Player Health & Performance] Beau [Lowery] goes through the report. I don’t have the game, and honestly the same can be said with [RB J.K.] Dobbins.”

A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders has appeared in only 21 games for the Broncos due to a consistent string of injuries. He was projected to play inside linebacker full-time, and would provide a bit of insurance with backup ILB Karene Reid (hamstring) still on injured reserve.