Post-Super Bowl Broncos Mock Draft Features Ideal Pick at No. 30

The Super Bowl is in the books , which means we can officially turn the page to the 2026 offseason. The Denver Broncos had a two-week head start, but they would have much rather been starting their offseason right now.

A little bad injury luck and Denver's team of destiny was sunk into the ether of the woulda-shoulda-coulda squads littered throughout NFL history. The Broncos got close to the top of the mountain, but like the 31 other teams, they'll be starting their 2026 journey from the bottom, only this time, with more wisdom and experience.

The Broncos have to get better in a few key areas this offseason. The Broncos can't expect Bo Nix to carry the load for the passing game and the ground attack. It's time to use some premium resources on the skill positions.

With that said, let's get to my first three-round mock of 2026, which drops just three days after Super Bowl 60.

Round 1, Pick 30: KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M

The Broncos should be hoping and praying that Concepcion is still on the board at No. 30 overall. There's a good chance he will be.

Concepcion is a dawg. He's a 'find a way, make a way' type of weapon. His twitchiness, speed, and hands are the bonus.

Concepcion will burn a cornerback deep just as easily as taking an underneath throw, make multiple guys miss, and pick up chunk yardage. I've also seen him carry defenders into the end zone in a can't-be-denied sort of way.

The added bonus is that Concepcion is a dangerous returner. He and Marvin Mims Jr. would give the Broncos the most dangerous kick-returning duo in the NFL, and Concepcion could take over punt returner duties, allowing Mims to take on a bigger role in the offense, which he deserves entering Year 4.

Round 2, Pick 62: Jadarian Price | RB | Notre Dame

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Price is a touchdown machine. He touched the ball a grand total of 295 times in college, but he scored 24 touchdowns from scrimmage. That equals a touchdown every 12 touches, which is only a few decimal points below what his backfield mate Jeremiyah Love produced (11.8), who is a lock for Round 1.

That doesn't count what Price did as a kick returner, and with the NFL's new kickoff rules, it's more of a running back's game. I could see him thriving as a kick returner, but let's be honest: the NFL needs to dispense with these new kickoff rules that make a mockery of the play.

Like many young running backs entering the NFL, Price has a tendency to bounce runs outside a lot, but he's got great vision and burst. With some NFL-level coaching, he could become quite the weapon behind Nix.

Price wasn't used a lot in college because he played behind Love. Price had only 280 total carries for the Fighting Irish, but he certainly made them count.

Price did have an Achilles injury that cost him his freshman year, but he stayed healthy from there on out. His medicals will be something to monitor at the NFL Combine.

Round 3, Pick 94: Justin Joly | TE | NC State

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Joly is more of a big slot than he is a true tight end right now. But he's one heck of a receiving weapon as is.

Joly (pronounced JOE-LEE) is a very talented receiver, but he'll need to work hard to hone his blocking chops. During the week of Senior Bowl practices, he was very unimpressive as a blocker, but he tries. He just needs to learn some technique and continue building power in his NFL body.

The last time the Broncos drafted a tight end in the third round, it didn't pan out, but Joly would be different, and that pre-dated Sean Payton's arrival. He would get a little time to marinate behind Evan Engram and learn a few things before being considered for a starting role.

But Joly could make an impact out of the gates. It's one thing to block a cornerback or a nickel; Joly can do that. But in-line, blocking a defensive end or rush linebacker?

That's what Joly needs to work on, so, again, he could offer much of what Lil'Jordan Humphrey brought to the table as a receiver and a perimeter blocker while developing everything else.

The Takeaway

It's no coincidence that all three of these selections are on the offensive side. It's no coincidence that they're all skill-position players.

The Broncos have spent the money to build the defense and offensive line, and they have depth. It's time to splurge on the skill positions because that was a big deficiency last season, and it could be the difference-maker in getting to the top of the mountain in 2026.

If the Broncos invest big in the skill positions, Nix will only flourish faster. The possibilities are exciting, especially in a Payton offense.