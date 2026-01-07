Ranking Broncos' Potential Divisional Round Playoff Opponents

The Denver Broncos are enjoying a well-earned bye after clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Broncos will host the lowest-seeded team that emerges from Super Wildcard Weekend in the Divisional Round.

There are only two teams the Broncos can't face in the Divisional Round: the New England Patriots (No. 2 seed) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3). Of the other potential foes that could travel to Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Broncos next weekend, let's rank them in order of strength.

Another way of saying it is, which teams should Broncos Country want to see the least in the Divisional Round? The higher the number, the better for the Broncos.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers | No. 4 Seed

The Steelers conjured some Steel City Magic to prevail over the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale, clinching the AFC North and punching a ticket to the dance. At 10-7, the Steelers have been a very up-and-down team this season.

Aaron Rodgers is playing on his last legs. Pittsburgh's 17th-ranked defense isn't the fearsome force that it once was. But the Steelers are still coached by Mike Tomlin, who's won it all before and is one of the most experienced coaches in the playoffs this year.

From a matchups perspective, the Broncos would love to see the Steelers advance to the Divisional Round. I could see Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen giving Rodgers fits at Empower Field.

3. Houston Texans | No. 5 Seed

The Texans overcame a terrible 0-3 start to finish the season 12-5. DeMeco Ryans is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and he's only in Year 3.

That defense is one that no NFL team wants to face, much like the Broncos. However, Houston's offense — led by C.J. Stroud — shouldn't scare anyone. Although, some in the national press would say that about Denver's offense.

When the chips are down, though, I'd take Bo Nix over Stroud any day of the week. The Broncos beat the Texans in their house back in Week 9 and are actually the last team to hand them a loss.

The Texans have a ton of momentum, winners of nine straight, but as we saw from the Broncos in Week 16, eventually the strain of remaining perfect wears on a team. The Texans are facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and this will be a very interesting game to watch.

2. Buffalo Bills | No. 6 Seed

The Bills aren't the same team that has dominated the AFC East in recent years. The defense isn't as good (though it's still playoff-worthy as the 12th-ranked scoring defense), but Josh Allen is still Josh Allen.

His penchant for going Superman mode and taking over a game still worries me. And I think back to how outmatched the Broncos were in the Wildcard Round last year, and the Bills are not my first or second ideal choice for the Divisional Round.

The Broncos aren't the same team they were a year ago, either, having improved dramatically across the board. The Broncos are one of the NFL's most complementary teams, but based on how poorly they matched up with the Bills in the playoffs a year ago, let's hope the Jaguars dispatch Sean McDermott's squad.

1. Los Angeles Chargers | No. 7 Seed

Throw Week 18 out of the equation; Jim Harbaugh's Chargers have Denver's number. Since Harbaugh arrived as L.A.'s head coach, the Chargers are 3-1 against the Broncos, with their only loss being last week, when Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, and Tuli Tuipulotu rested.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter seems to have figured out Sean Payton's offense, and despite Nix being the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL this year, the Chargers are the only team to get a 40% or higher pressure rate on him and they did so in both games, according to NFL Pro, the second of which was without Mack and Tuipulotu. The Texans' pressure rate was the next highest (38.5%).

The Payton and Nix-led Broncos have yet to prove they can vanquish Harbaugh's Chargers with Herbert in the lineup. Perhaps that's why these two division rivals might be destined to clash in the Divisional Round.

Although the Chargers have to face the No. 2-seeded Patriots in Gillette Stadium, I like Harbaugh's odds of coming away with a win, which would punch L.A.'s ticket for a return to the Mile High City next week.

