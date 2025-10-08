Broncos Coach Sean Payton Addresses Injury to LG Ben Powers
Much to his chagrin, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton discussed the status of starting left guard Ben Powers, who's expected to miss significant time after suffering a biceps tear in last week's win over the Eagles.
“Well look, with a starting player there’s always… It’s never any good, and yet the next guy’s up. We’ll get ready to play him," Payton told reporters in London.
Powers is believed to have suffered the injury in the second half of Denver's 21-17 upset at Philadelphia. He finished out the contest, playing all 74 offensive snaps. It's anticipated that Powers will be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.
The loss of Powers will hamper a Broncos offensive line arguably considered the NFL's top unit — he's helped key the league's fourth-ranked rushing attack, averaging 144.4 yards per game behind workhorse running back J.K. Dobbins. Pro Football Focus grades him as the 21st-best guard among 79 qualifiers.
Payton would not disclose who will start in Powers' stead, merely repeating, "We'll see." The first (and most likely) option is veteran backup Matt Peart, whom the club signed to a two-year, $7 million contract extension this offseason due to his versatility.
“We had the player originally. We know exactly what we’re getting, and we’ll see how we handle the guard position," Payton said.
The other option is reserve tackle — and everybody's favorite eligible lineman on gamedays — Alex Palczewski, who has the flexibility to kick inside if needed. Payton only disclosed that Palczewski's snaps won't be negatively affected.
“No, we’ll make the right decision there," he said. "[Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Zach] Strief, for many years, I can’t tell you how many times he reported. I think they had jerseys in New Orleans that said, ‘Strief Reporting.’ We try to take advantage. We have eight offensive linemen, so using them, whether it’s in the run game, play action, but it won’t impact what we’re doing.”
The Broncos will practice again on Thursday and Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Training Ground prior to Sunday's tilt against the New York Jets, by which point there should be a clearer indication as to Powers' replacement.