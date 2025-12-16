The New York Jets have signed safety Keidron Smith off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and onto their active roster, the team announced Monday.

A 2023 undrafted free agent, Smith spent the past three years in the Broncos' pipeline, largely as a special-teamer, following brief stints with Miami and Washington. He made nine appearances last season, notching seven combined tackles across 138 total snaps, only 16 of which came on defense.

“We have a lot of young guys playing well, and he’s one of them," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of Smith in Aug. 2024. "He’s had two good weeks. He’s a guy that’s played some corner, nickel and safety for us. He has the traits that we like. He gets to the ball, he has man cover skills, he can blitz, he can tackle. That’s been impressive, watching him tackle and make calls. It’s his first time playing safety at a full-time appointment, so he’s tackling, he’s making plays. He can surely cover, so that’s a skill set that you want so that guys can get the balls in the back end.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Smith had yet to be elevated to Denver's active roster in 2025, after being waived at final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. His defection to the Big Apple reunites the 26-year-old with former Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey, who was named the Jets' full-time GM in January.

The Broncos now have two defensive backs remaining on their 16-player practice squad: safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and cornerback Jaden Robinson.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos defensive back Keidron Smith (43) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jones Moved to IR

The Broncos actually suffered two losses at the safety position on Monday, as the club placed veteran starter Brandon Jones on injured reserve. Jones suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's win over Green Bay and will miss at least the next four games, including Denver's first playoff contest.

Seventh-year pro P.J. Locke is expected to replace Jones in the starting lineup, beginning Sunday when the Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Locke logged one tackle and a pass deflection across 32 defensive snaps versus Green Bay.

“Good. I thought real well, real well. He [S P.J. Locke] has played a lot of football," head coach Sean Payton said Monday.

The Broncos filled Jones' spot on the active roster by claiming ex-Jaguars running back Cody Schrader off waivers from the Houston Texans.