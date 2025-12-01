Broncos HC Sean Payton Raves About 'Amazing' Bo Nix TD Throw

In Sunday night's overtime thriller against the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made a throw that should be playing non-stop on every highlight show for the next week.

Trailing 7-6 with 27 seconds left in the first half, Nix was being wrapped up in the pocket and millimeters from touching the ground — but not before somehow getting off an 11-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

If you were in awe at what took place ... well, head coach Sean Payton was, too.

“End of the half, end of game, you know, those critical moments – that was an amazing throw," Payton told reporters after the 27-26 victory. "We were worried his knee was down, but he had good poise, good command. Was smart. Yeah, good.”

Nix finished 29-of-45 for 321 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with an 83.7 passer rating, leading the 10-2 Broncos to their ninth straight victory and control over the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

If Denver had lost to Washington, perhaps the main talking point would be the horrific pick he committed. But because they pulled out yet another nailbiter, the discussion is centered around his improbable scoring toss.

To which the sophomore signal-caller was happy to contribute.

"I think from my perspective, it kind of feels like you're floating for a second," Nix recalled in his postgame press conference. "I was obviously a little bit, you know, close to being down, but stayed up just long enough and he did a great job. You saw him on the other side of the field and ran all the way to the other side. He scrambled with me and got open and in a game like that ... we literally talk about a game of inches. It really is, you know, it comes down to an inch or two every once in a while."

Payton Lauds Nix's Maturity

Despite a hot start, the Broncos' offense sputtered at times versus a beatable but keyed-up Commanders defense, playing under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. They were held below 100 total rushing yards and went 7-of-15 on third down, and Nix had the aforementioned turnover.

Nix, however, characteristically stepped up when the situation mattered most, leading Denver on a five-play scoring drive in overtime that ultimately would prove to be the game-winner. The drive featured 12-yard passes to running back RJ Harvey and tight end Adam Trautman, a 41-yard completion to tight end Evan Engram, and a six-yard connection with Sutton.

"He's just one of those guys, one of the things that we really valued on tape was the foot athlete, and the throws that he can make from some unusual positions," Payton said of Nix. "So, he played well in a dirty pocket in college. Meaning in our game, it's going to be noisy sometimes. And so that you're seeing some of that carryover. You're seeing his confidence carry over and he's just getting better and better and we're operating better."