Speaking for the first time since the AFC Championship loss, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton opened up on the possibility of losing some of his high-ranking assistants to outside organizations.

“Every year, you go through it," Payton told reporters during Tuesday's end-of-season press conference. "[Offensive Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Davis [Webb], and you have [Defensive Coordinator] Vance [Joseph], and there are teams was inquiring about [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Jim] Leonhard. It's part of the deal. You're supportive. Here's the difficult part. The difficult part is sitting on that competition committee staff, and what's difficult is when it's taking place while you're still playing. I think our guys have done a good job handling that, but it's still difficult because preparing for one of those interviews requires time, like quite a bit of time. Then preparing for an opponent in the playoffs requires every waking minute. I don't know that I have the solution, but I think it's a challenge that we battle as a league."

Payton continued: "[I’m] certainly supportive of those guys. And I've said this, you want those guys… [Bills Head Coach] Joe Brady was named this morning. I hired him right out of college, so [I’m] proud of him, and [I] just spoke to him two days ago. You want to see guys that come in and work, that are part of your staff, you want to see them have success, not the other way around. We’ll figure out when and if we lose a coach, and what the plan is going to be.”

Joseph was once viewed as a shoo-in to leave for a head-coaching promotion this offseason, after interviewing with several clubs over Denver's playoff bye week. Most of those clubs have since filled their vacancies, though Joseph remains in play for the Arizona Cardinals' job.

Leonhard purportedly drew interest from the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for their respective defensive coordinator positions. While that interest has cooled, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Leonhard is among the "top candidates" for the Los Angeles Chargers' DC gig.

Webb is now considered the likeliest to depart for greener pastures. He won't become the Buffalo Bills' new HC — they tapped OC Joe Brady on Tuesday — but the Las Vegas Raiders' opening remains a distinct possibility.

Webb is interviewing with the Raiders this week and, according to Fowler, is "often mentioned as a viable option" to stay put in the AFC West in 2026.

To which Payton quipped: "Well, it'd be a pain in the ass for him."

Leonhard Gone to BUF?

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Leonhard is "expected to be a leading candidate" to become the next Bills defensive coordinator — potentially the first major hire made by their newly-promoted coach.