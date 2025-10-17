Broncos' Payton Hints at More Playing Time for WR Pat Bryant
To this point, third-round rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant has been a part-time player in the Denver Broncos' offense, used primarily for his elite blocking prowess.
But that could soon change -- so says the one calling the shots.
“I think he has a real good understanding of what we’re doing offensively. He’s someone that is really good with the ball in hands. He’s really good with his feet on the ground catching the ball. So we continue to find those roles for these young players," head coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday.
The 74th overall pick of April's draft, Bryant has already seen his usage skyrocket, from four offensive snaps in Week 1 to 35 snaps in last Sunday's victory over the New York Jets, in which he caught both of his targets for 22 yards.
Through six games, Bryant has totaled just four catches for 40 scoreless yards, averaging 6.7 yards per target (6). And while his skillset is certainly enticing, the Illinois product is barely the fifth option in Denver's passing attack, well behind WRs Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims and tight end Evan Engram.
Engram, in particular, has begun to hog his share of quarterback Bo Nix's looks, coming off a game in which he set season-highs in receptions (5) and receiving yards (42).
Like Bryant, he's yet another mouth to feed in Payton's spread-the-wealth system, and sometimes there simply isn't enough food to go around for all -- despite the coach's best efforts.
“You’re trying to get touches to certain guys," Payton said Wednesday. "[TE Evan] Engram, you’re trying to get… There are certain plays obviously that are designed for certain guys. That doesn’t mean for sure they’re going to get it. He’s one of our playmakers.”
Both players will look to find success in Week 7's matchup against the New York Giants' burnable defense, which currently ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game and 20th in points allowed per game.
“We’re focused on this game. We’re not focused on the win streak. I think the focus is on winning this next game," Payton said of the 4-2 Broncos, fresh off consecutive conquests against the Bengals, Eagles, and Jets.