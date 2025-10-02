Payton Reveals Broncos G Quinn Meinerz Dealing with Ailment
There was one notable absence Thursday as the Denver Broncos began full-scale preparations for their Week 5 road matchup against the defending-championship Philadelphia Eagles.
All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz was not present during the media-viewing portion of the practice due to what head coach Sean Payton termed an "illness." Payton, however, did not sound overly concerned about Meinerz's status.
"He'll be fine," Payton told reporters.
Arguably the team's best offensive lineman, Meinerz has been on the field for 99 percent (264) of Denver's snaps thus far this season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' 10th-ranked guard. Of 77 qualifiers, he currently boasts the fourth-highest pass-blocking grade (79.3), anchoring the NFL's ninth-best offense in total yards per game and fifth-best rushing attack.
“I think that race that we always talk about of improving and finding the identity of what we’re going to be, it still continues," Payton said Tuesday. "There were a number of things on tape. Obviously today’s schedule is a little different because of the short week, but we’d be foolish if we didn’t find a way to get the corrections taken care of from last night’s game and there are plenty of them. So it’s a quick turnaround and the focus strictly has to be on Philly. It can’t be on the following week going to London or any of those things. Short week. We have to get the recovery going, players have to get rested, the study’s going to be important, the plan’s going to be important and then implementing it against a real good football team on the road.”
In the unlikely event that Meinerz cannot go against Philadelphia, the Broncos would start second-year former undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski in his stead. The club will practice again on Friday and Saturday before releasing an official Week 5 status report.
Elsewhere on the injury front, tight end Nate Adkins — who entered the league's concussion protocol — was spotted at practice. Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and inside linebacker Drew Sanders did not practice. Roach and Sanders are both eligible to come off the injured reserve list at any point prior to Sunday's contest, though it remains to be seen if they'll be activated.