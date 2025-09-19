Sean Payton Vows Steady Workload for Broncos RB RJ Harvey
Through two games, a clear lead dog has been established in the Denver Broncos’ committee backfield — and it’s not RJ Harvey. The second-round rookie was scantly used during last week’s loss to Indianapolis, raising questions about his viability for more snaps.
Questions that head coach/offensive play-caller Sean Payton answered Thursday.
“He’ll continue to get base-down work for us, third-down work for us,” Payton told reporters. ”He’s going to be an important piece. He is an important piece to what we’re doing offensively, both he and [RB] J.K. [Dobbins]. [RB] Tyler [Badie] has a role right now. I think I’ve said it before, it’s easier to manage two. I’m familiar with doing that. It also takes a little bit of the workload off of just one of them.”
Running well behind JK Dobbins on the depth chart, Harvey took only five carries (for eight yards) and caught one pass in the 29-28 defeat to the Colts. This actually was a deviation from the six carries (for 70 yards) the game prior. Entering Week 3, he’s played just 41 offensive snaps.
For comparison, Dobbins handled 14 attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown, while also drawing as many targets (2) as Harvey. He recorded 16 totes (for 63 yards and one TD) in the season opener. The former Chargers starter has logged 66 offensive snaps as Broncos RB1.
”I think sometimes there are certain tags,” Payton explained Monday. ”Harvey got some tougher run looks in the 11 or sub-personnel groupings. Dobbins had some real good runs for us, though. Quite naturally as one’s going, you feed him more. I was pleased overall with how we played as an offensive line. I thought we did a good job of creating space, creating movement. The opening series was going to be three runs in a row to get our first first down, and it happens on the first run. At that moment when you’re able to do that, you have more control of the game and so that part of it was important.”
While the Broncos certainly have big long-term plans for Harvey, it’s incumbent on Payton to not fix what isn’t broken and ride the hot hand at running back. That hand, by all measures, currently belongs to Dobbins.
”Currently,” being the operative word.