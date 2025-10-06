Sean Payton Discusses 'Perfect' Call in Broncos' Week 5 Upset
There's a saying in the NFL -- particularly for coaches -- that you're a hero when a decision works and a zero when it doesn't. On Sunday afternoon, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton might as well have walked out of Lincoln Financial Field with an orange-and-blue cape adorning his back.
The statement win of Payton's Broncos tenure, a 21-17 conquest of the previously-undefeated Eagles, was due largely to the bold call he executed midway through the fourth quarter, after quarterback Bo Nix found tight end Evan Engram for an 11-yard touchdown.
Rather than knot the game at 17-17, Payton rummaged through his Cheesecake Factory-sized playbook and kept his offense on the field. Seconds later, Nix hit wide receiver Troy Franklin for a successful two-point conversion.
Denver would regain a lead they did not relinquish, all thanks to Payton's intestinal fortitude -- and the "perfect" call.
“Well, number one, we felt situationally with time left on the clock," he explained in his postgame press conference. "We came here to win a game and I had two or three calls that I loved. So, sometimes you use those calls inside the five, but we got to a call that I had a lot of confidence in and the guys executed. It was perfect. But we felt– I think there were seven and a half minutes. Let's do that. Let's keep being aggressive and I regret one call at the very end, the last call on third down. We had another one that would've been perfect. We settled for the field goal and then played real good defense. So good win.”
The Broncos' defense forced a punt on Philadelphia's ensuing possession, and the offense tacked on a field goal as Denver earned its first victory in the City of Brotherly Love since 1986.
Nix -- who finished 24-of-39 for 242 yards, one TD, and no interceptions -- said he "wasn't surprised" by Payton's willingness to cement the upset.
"Next thing I knew he was just giving the hash, gave me the call, and we had one play to go get the job done," Nix explained to reporters. "[WR] Troy [Franklin] ran a great route, we've been practicing that for a couple of weeks, and he got in the end zone. I mean just trust in his players and we got the job done.”