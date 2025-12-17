Sean Payton Shares Unique Take on RJ Harvey’s First NFL Fumble

On the Denver Broncos' opening possession vs. the Green Bay Packers, rookie running back RJ Harvey was stripped of the ball, turning it over. It was the first fumble of his career, coming in his 14th NFL game.

The Packers only managed to get three points off of the turnover, though, thanks to the Broncos' stout defense. For a time, Harvey's lost fumble was the difference in the game, as the Packers nursed a two-point lead at the half.

However, the rookie, just like his quarterback and offense, had a short memory, saving his best for clutch time. The Broncos would storm back in the second half and upset the Packers 34-26.

After watching the film, Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't feel that Harvey was being negligent with the ball, crediting the rookie's mental fortitude.

“We looked at it closely, and I said to him right on the field, it was a real good defensive play," Payton said via conference call on Monday. "It wasn’t sloppy ball handling. He has a short memory and real quickly he came back and played well for us.”

Words cannot describe how much of a godsend RJ Harvey has been pic.twitter.com/cMFfyEmzi0 — Broncos Lead (@BroncosLead) December 15, 2025

Harvey carried the ball 19 times vs. the Packers — a career-high — for 65 yards and a touchdown. That score gave him 10 total touchdowns from scrimmage this season, tying him with Phillip Lindsay for the third-most by a rookie in Broncos history.

If Harvey can score again on Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, he'll take sole possession of the third-most rookie touchdowns. To get to the top, Harvey still has a long way to go, as Clinton Portis (2002) had 17 total touchdowns, while Mike Anderson had 15 (2000) as rookies.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Carrying the Load

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tackles Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Harvey has had to carry the load since J.K. Dobbins went down with a foot injury in Week 10. For the most part, the rookie has held his own, but he's steadily improved over the past two games.

On the season, Harvey has 110 carries for 419 yards (3.8 avg) and six touchdowns, with 37 receptions for 247 yards and four additional scores. The Broncos drafted him in the second round out of UCF last spring.

The Broncos' plan wasn't for Harvey to be the guy at this point in his career, but the Football Gods had different designs. If necessity is the mother of invention, then this turning of events could end up being a good thing for him, as it's forcing the rookie into the limelight.

So far, Harvey hasn't wilted under the pressure, as the Broncos have faced some tough rushing defenses over the past month of football. His rushing average isn't ideal, but he continues to produce and he's lights-out in the red zone.

Some backs just have that nose for the end zone, and Harvey is one of them. As you can see from Payton's protective comment about the fumble, the Broncos will continue to lean on their rookie running back and shield him from as many unnecessary hits as possible, including those that might come in the press.

Harvey is dealing with a rib injury, which may have been why the Broncos claimed running back Cody Schrader off waivers on Monday, but the team doesn't sound too worried about their star rookie missing time.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage