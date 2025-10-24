Sean Payton Weighs In on Javonte Williams' Success With Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams ranks second in rushing entering Week 8, with 592 rushing yards. He also has six rushing touchdowns, along with 23 receptions for 85 yards and one additional score.
Denver's 2021 second-round pick has found a second wind in Dallas. The Broncos loved and valued Williams, but ultimately opted to let him go in free agency this past spring, remaking the running back room with J.K. Dobbins and second-round rookie RJ Harvey at the top of the depth chart.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is proud of Williams and sounds genuinely thrilled for how things are unfolding for him with the Cowboys. However, the Broncos have to face Williams this week with the Cowboys coming to town.
“Listen, he’s a terrific, terrific guy, terrific player and proud of him," Payton said of Williams on Wednesday. "He’s a great teammate. He’s certainly right at the top of the league in a lot of numbers."
Williams' Path to Dallas
Things were going great for Williams initially. He nearly rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie, despite playing second fiddle in Denver behind then-starter Melvin Gordon.
The multi-ligament knee injury Williams suffered early the next season threatened his career, and put the brakes on the early momentum he'd built up as a Bronco. He was able to get back in time for the 2023 season to kick off.
It seemed like a miracle recovery, but in hindsight, people wondered whether Williams was rushed back onto the field. He would experience mostly declining rushing efficiency from then on out as a Bronco.
It's great to see Williams doing well in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Broncos have garnered excellent production from Dobbins as the No. 1 running back.
Dobbins ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing with 523 yards and four touchdowns. He's also brought tremendous leadership and swagger to the Broncos' offense, which has been quite the asset at times this season.
Harvey's rookie season thus far has been far less productive than fans expected, but it's difficult to identify the cause of his relatively slow start because the Broncos' offense has been so inconsistent. The rookie has been utilized more as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 17 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including a got-to-have-it score in the Broncos' furious fourth-quarter comeback last week.
Thus far, Harvey has carried 37 times for 154 yards (4.2 avg), but his touch share as a ball-carrier has diminished in recent weeks. Whether that's due to game-planning, game flow, or something else, is unclear.
Either way, it's safe to say that things have worked out thus far both sides. Williams is in the midst of a career renaissance in Dallas, while the Broncos have found success in different ways with each of their two new running backs.