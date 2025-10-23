3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Cowboys
The 5-2 Denver Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the league, especially after they constructed a thrilling and memorable comeback featuring a historic 33 points in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Giants last week at Mile High.
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix became the first NFL player to ever record two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same quarter, leading his squad to its fourth straight win while also remaining undefeated in the month of October.
Becoming the first NFL team to complete an 18-point comeback in the final six minutes of a game, the Broncos now possess the longest active home winning streak (eight games) in the NFL.
This Sunday, the Broncos will play their first set of back-to-back home games as Week 8’s matchup brings the 3-3-1 Dallas Cowboys to Denver. The Cowboys are coming off a massive 44-22 divisional win over the Washington Commanders and are currently in second place in the NFC East, despite having a 1-3 away record this season.
Meanwhile, the Broncos are 5-2 for the first time in nine years and sit atop the AFC West with a one-game lead over the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers and 4-3 Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas will be the Broncos' third NFC East opponent this season as Sean Payton’s crew aims to further its winning record and postseason trajectory. What will it take to win?
With an abundance of storylines in this game, let’s examine three keys to a Broncos victory against the Cowboys.
Give Nix an Unrestricted License to Lead the Offense
What else does Nix need to show for Payton to allow the quarterback to take ownership of this Broncos offense? When trailing this season, the second-year quarterback has earned 1,044 total yards, 11 touchdowns, and boasts a 101.6 passer rating.
Nix has also totaled 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground over that span, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry, contributing to Denver’s 4-2 record in one-score games this season.
This season, the Broncos' team captain has thrown for 1,556 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions, and a 62.5 completion percentage. These are solid numbers for a sophomore signal-caller struggling with Payton’s complex and bipolar offense, leaving fans to wonder who the true culprit is for Denver’s offensive inconsistency.
To the crowd suggesting that Payton give up play-calling, keep dreaming because we’re not going to see offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi or quarterbacks coach Davis Webb barking in the plays to Nix’s helmet at any point in the Payton era.
Instead, Payton must realize the beauty of simplicity and stop trying to reinvent the offensive wheel. Each gameday, we see a flurry of personnel groupings that result in confusing substitutions that delay Nix from receiving the play, breaking the huddle, and getting to the line of scrimmage.
Perhaps the complexity of Payton’s vision of what the Broncos can be is detrimental to getting an early lead in games or putting up points.
When Nix improvises and competes as a football player instead of being restricted to pocket passing, the Broncos move the chains and make dynamic plays. I want to see Denver’s offense lead a simple and effective attack built on the run with first and second-read throws.
Dallas surrenders the most real estate in the NFL, allowing 401.6 yards per game, and is the second-worst team in points allowed.
Sooner or later, Payton needs to bend to Nix’s preferences because getting behind the sticks with endless penalties and relying on fourth-quarter rallies isn't a sustainable model for winning in the NFL.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
No Revenge for Javonte: Snuff Cowboys' Run Game
Broncos Country will always wonder what could’ve been if running back Javonte Williams had never sustained that devastating knee injury that resulted in three torn ligaments back in 2022, or if the team's former second-round pick from 2021 could regain his promising, aggressive form. Instead, Denver finished with the 19th-ranked rushing attack last season in Williams' second year back from injury.
Payton opted to rebuild the Broncos' running back room this past offseason, signing J.K. Dobbins, the league's seventh-leading rusher, and rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey, who caught a two-yard touchdown pass against the Giants. Williams was allowed to take his talents elsewhere.
Williams was signed by the Cowboys, where he’s taken advantage of his second chance with ‘America’s Team.’ He currently ranks second in the NFL with 592 rushing yards and is also tied for the third-most rushing touchdowns (six).
Additionally, ‘Pookie’ has caught 23 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, giving him seven total touchdowns in seven games, which ties with Hershel Walker and Bob Hayes for the most scores in a player's first seven games as a Cowboy.
Denver’s defense is ranked in the top 10, allowing just 93 rushing yards per game with the fourth-fewest points per game allowed (18.1). The Broncos' defensive line, led by Zach Allen with 18 tackles, will be tasked with spoiling Williams' return to Denver.
Alex Singleton is the Broncos' leading tackler, and he'll have to swarm Williams’ lower body early and often so that his teammates can rally to bring the 5-foot-10, 220-pounder to the turf.
Suffocating Dallas’ rushing attack is the top priority for Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, which would make the Cowboys' offense rely solely on the arm of its quarterback, who is 0-2 in his career against the Broncos.
Force Prescott to Pick His Poison
Over the last four games, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdown passes without an interception. That performance saw Prescott join Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw at least three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in four consecutive games.
The eighth-year veteran has a 71.4 completion percentage with 1,881 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, with just three interceptions on the season. But he’s also been sacked eight times and has fumbled three times this season, music to the ears of Denver’s ferocious defense.
The Broncos' dominant pass rush leads the league with 34 sacks, and will be forced to contend with a Cowboys offense that ranks first in the league with over 390 yards per game. Broncos rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have combined for 13 sacks this season, and must win their matchups against Cowboys offensive tackles Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.
By maintaining an effective pass rush, I predict Prescott will return to his old habits with poor decision-making and potential turnovers. Bothering Prescott will allow the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, to lock horns with CeeDee Lamb, whose lone score last week was his only touchdown in four games played this season.
But Prescott will be sure to laser in on George Pickens, the team’s leading receiver with 607 passing yards and six touchdowns. This will translate to a busy day for Riley Moss, who has allowed the lowest completion percentage (39.1) of any defensive back this season.
The Broncos' linebacker corps, led by Justin Strnad, and the defensive backfield (namely Talanoa Hufunga), will also need to contend with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, who has scored six touchdowns this season and averages nearly 50 yards per game.
It won’t be easy, but Denver’s defense must force Prescott to beat them one of two ways. Either he can outlast the physical punishment of quarterback pressure and sacks, or he can gamble and take risks against a Broncos secondary that is deep, talented, and battle-tested.
Pick your poison, Dak.