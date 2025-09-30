10 Things We Learned from Broncos' Week 4 Win over Bengals
The Denver Broncos did what most hoped they would as touchdown-favorites on Monday Night Football: dispatched the Cincinnati Bengals, 28-3. It was a resounding victory in which the offense found its identity, the defense was downright dominant, and the coaching (for the most part) was appropriately done.
Having evened their record after the first quarter of the season, here are 10 things we learned about the Broncos in Week 4.
The Offense Can Really Come to Life
Not since the Peyton Manning years has the Broncos' offense taken what they wanted — anytime they wanted it. Through the air. On the ground. Trick plays. For once, Denver made the opponent look like the JV squad. Definition of "get-right."
Ground Game Starting to Find its Rhythm
J.K. Dobbins is becoming one of, if not the NFL's best free-agent signing. The former Chargers starter has exceeded expectations, and then some. It was also nice to see rookie RB RJ Harvey get more opportunities. It's amazing what happens when you commit to running the ball ...
Self-Inflicted Wounds Continue
The only major negative on this evening was the penalties, especially the procedural stuff. As Troy Aikman hammered home on the broadcast, much of this is unacceptable — and falls squarely on the coaching staff. These sort of miscues won't fly against better opponents. It needs to be fixed already.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
10 Was On Point
His lone interception was a bad decision, but Bo Nix made some of the best throws of his young career against the Bengals. The touchdown to Courtland Sutton was an absolute laser. Arm strength concerns? Please.
Good and Bad from Payton
Broncos head coach/offensive maestro Sean Payton called a solid game overall, especially in the second half. Rookie WR Pat Bryant, tight end Evan Engram, and Harvey were all involved. Can't sneeze at 512 total yards and four touchdowns.
However, Payton outsmarting himself at the absolute worst moments is becoming quite tiresome. The sequence near the goal line was mind-bogglingly bad. Stop the galaxy-braining, Sean. Dance with who brought you.
Blocking Was Good, But ...
As the offensive line goes, left tackle Garett Bolles deserves all of the flowers for stonewalling Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. On the flip side, center Luke Wattenberg deserves none of the flowers. (Alex Forsyth couldn't possibly be worse at this point.)
Some Perspective is Warranted
The Bengals aren't exactly a superpower, but the Broncos can only play who's on their schedule. In years past, they would've eked past Cincy. This was the type of performance — inferior opponent or not — you want from a contender.
Worth. Every. Penny.
Nik Bonitto genuinely might be underpaid after signing a $120 million extension. He's easily the Broncos' best outside linebacker since Von Miller, and equally the most fun to watch. A tremendous talent whom the club is fortunate to have locked up for the long haul.
Hot Take
Riley Moss is closer to being a star CB2 than he is a draft bust for the Broncos. I, personally, will continue dying on that hill.
Get Better Soon, Dre
Is anyone else counting the days until ILB Dre Greenlaw returns from injured reserve and is finally inserted into the starting lineup? One of the most difficult tasks thus far this season has been watching Alex Singleton play football.