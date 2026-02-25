Top 10 Safeties for Broncos in 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos had a good safety duo last season, but Brandon Jones had a down year in 2024, and the team could get out of his contract. That opens the door for the Broncos to add a safety, especially with Jones working back from injury and P.J. Locke entering free agency.

Denver is in a spot where free agency doesn’t make much sense for adding a safety, but the draft does, and it's a good class. Not only is there talent at the top, but there's good depth to the class as well, even beyond the top 10 we'll talk about today.

Any of these top 10 make sense for the Broncos, some more than others. If one of them is there for Denver, it would be a major surprise to see one drafted.

Caleb Downs | Ohio State

Downs is the top safety in the draft, and he has a legitimate case as the best overall player in the class. He's a do-it-all safety who can impact the game in coverage or against the run, and from multiple spots in the secondary.

Downs's athleticism is exceptional, and his football IQ is off the charts, which is evident in his play and pattern recognition. He won’t be caught out of position, as it hardly ever happens, and he has the athleticism to recover on those few occasions he does. He shouldn’t fall to where the Broncos can get him, but if they can, he's the caliber of player you make a push to land.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

There is a lot to like about McNeil-Warren : his coverage range and his ability to generate takeaways or open the door for them. He is a master at the ‘peanut punch’ to force takeaways, and he has some of the best lower-body technique among all defensive backs in this class.

Replacing Jones with McNeil-Warren, if McNeil-Warren is available for Denver, should be considered, as McNeil-Warren can bring what Jones does, with the potential for even more. There are some issues with tacking on blocks and finishing tackles, but they're not bad enough to scare anyone off.

Dillon Thieneman | Oregon

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman is another safety who should be on Denver's first-round radar, given his ability to work next to Talanoa Hufanga and his potential to replace Jones. While some think Thieneman is similar to Hufanga, I don’t see it; he can do some of what Hufanga does, though.

Thieneman's range is the biggest difference here, as he can handle single-high stuff and two-high, and he can even work in the slot or in the box. Vance Joseph loves multiplicity with the secondary, and Thieneman is as multiple as they come and can help make the safeties even more versatile with their coverages, which makes them harder to read.

AJ Haulcy | LSU

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) makes an interception against Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Haulcy has a nose for the ball in coverage and against the run, and he forces turnovers well, with eight interceptions over the last two seasons. While he's better as a deeper safety, there is enough there to work in the box to keep the secondary versatile and unpredictable.

While the Broncos run a lot of cover-1 and cover-3, Haulcy is a better fit in two-high systems, but he can work with his excellent range in the Broncos' scheme. With his nose for the ball, he will be rather enticing, given Denver's struggles forcing takeaways last season, which forced them to play an extra game to avoid setting a new franchise low in takeaways in a season.

Zakee Wheatley | Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are a lot of tools in Wheatley, and he has a chance to be a top-three safety from this class in a few years, but it will come down to putting all the pieces together. He has some issues with his angles and downhill triggering against the run, and he can be caught drifting in coverage, taking him out of position, more than you’d like.

The flashes of Wheatley are brilliant, and if it were consistent, he might be the second-best safety in this class. However, the flashes are not consistent enough, and given how much there is to develop, the risk is high. Wheatley would benefit from being a third or fourth safety for a year while he gets coached up.

Kamari Ramsey | USC

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ramsey's instincts are great, and he consistently gets himself in a great position to make a play, but he has had some issues finishing plays. Some medicals need to be reviewed with Ramsey, which will happen at the NFL Combine.

Ramsey is better in coverage than as a run defender, as he can be late to trigger, and his angles are rough when working downhill. He has the range to work in coverage and the instincts and play recognition, but to be a starter, teams have to improve his ability to fill the lane on downhill runs.

Bud Clark | TCU

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) and safety Bud Clark (21) celebrate the interception made by Clark against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clark is an undersized player, but he plays bigger than he is, with the physical and mental traits to make up for it. He flies around the field and is always around the ball, either in coverage or against the run, and he brings good versatility with where he can line up and in the scheme he plays in.

If takeaways are a priority, Clark is one of the best, with 15 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, over the last two seasons. However, his aggressiveness in coverage can be exploited by quarterbacks lying with their eyes, and medicals are a concern.

Keionte Scott | Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There is a lot to like about Scott, and his mentality, toughness, and physicality stand out on tape. He plays like a human hurricane on the field, and his role in the NFL will likely be a niche one that not every team uses.

Scott has some of the best tackling skills in this class, regardless of position, and his techniques are clean and consistent. While he doesn’t show great instincts, his reactive athleticism is outstanding and keeps him within the play every single rep.

Genesis Smith | Arizona

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith's play in coverage is great, but his minimal effort as a tackler, including sidestepping tackles, will raise a lot of red flags. His issues as a tackler are not technical but mental, and they can be harder to correct.

But, Smith may be one of the best pure cover safeties in this class with his range, play recognition, and instincts. That will still keep him on the radar for many teams, but many will take him off their boards because of the tackling issues.

Michael Taaffe | Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taaffe will need to add more mass to his frame to handle the NFL's physicality, but he has the right mentality. He is a coverage guy, but may not have the most range or versatility, and could find himself limited in a two-high role.

In terms of instincts and football IQ in coverage, Taaffee is among the best. He doesn’t bite often on play fakes and is rarely baited out of position by route concepts or the quarterback's eyes. His discipline in coverage will entice teams to see him as a player who can raise the floor in the room.