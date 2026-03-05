Broncos' Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft

The Broncos coaches, scouts, and front office staff are back in Denver after spending a week in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. The Broncos are going over what they saw as they take the next step in building their draft board and identifying targets.

There is still a lot of the draft process left, but the Combine is one of the biggest events of the NFL offseason.

We can now look back at my pre-Combine mock draft and see how much has changed, compared to today's full seven-rounder. How much did the Combine change things?

Round 1: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | S | Toledo

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Old Pick: Kenyon Sadiq | TE | Oregon

Sadiq tested as a likely top-20 pick, and even if he doesn’t go in the first 20, it's doubtful he makes it to 30. If he did, he would still be the ‘easy’ pick for the Broncos, as he fills a lot of what they need at the tight end position.

With Sadiq outside the Broncos' range, McNeil-Warren worked himself into striking distance. The Toledo safety has remained a popular prospect for the Broncos in mock drafts.

Why it Makes Sense

Brandon Jones is coming off a pectoral injury, had a down season before the injury, and is in the final year of his deal, which is easy for Denver to get out of. McNeil-Warren gives them an immediate replacement, resetting the contract, and his ball production speaks for itself.

McNeil-Warren would be a great fit next to Talanoa Hufanga and can be a starter right away, making him a strong option if the Broncos want to move on from Jones.

Denver could also choose to allow Jones to compete with McNeil-Warren. McNeil-Warren could potentially serve as the Broncos' third safety, replacing P.J. Locke, who is a free agent, if Jones wins the battle.

If Jones loses, he'd likely be cut or traded at the summer's end. Sometimes, you can’t pass up on great prospects, and McNeil-Warren is a great one who fits now and within the three-year window mentioned by Broncos' decision-makers.

Round 2: Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) and safety Dalton Brooks (25) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Chris Bell | WR | Louisville

Bell still makes sense for Denver as a redshirt candidate, a boost late in 2026 and 2027. He is a great fit for what the Broncos need in their receiver room and would add more options. However, the injury muddies the whole thing.

After Washington's impressive Combine display, it would be surprising if he isn’t a top-75 pick and currently sits as my No. 2 overall running back. After running a 4.33-second 40, he has great tape, and while there is a fumble concern, it stems from how he sometimes carries the ball, which is correctable.

With Washington's size, his explosion testing was great, and while you don’t see it on tape constantly, you see flashes that show it's there. There is potential to be a three-down back with a well-rounded skill set, but as a rookie, he would pair extremely well with RJ Harvey.

Round 3: Keylan Rutledge | IOL | Georgia Tech

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Josiah Trotter | LB | Missouri

The buzz has the Broncos poised to make a push to re-sign Alex Singleton and roll with him and Dre Greenlaw, with another linebacker added to round out their room. Justin Strnad still remains an option, too. Trotter is a good prospect, but at this point, there was better value elsewhere, and it’d be too early for other linebackers.

Instead, Denver gets a Ben Powers replacement in Rutledge. Powers has been linked to trade and cut rumors over the past week.

Rutledge is a mauler in the run game and does well in pass protection. He can step in as a day-one starter, which is his projection as a rookie. Moving on from Powers would save the Broncos a lot of money. Denver could take the same approach with Powers and Rutledge as it could with Jones and McNeil-Warren.

Round 4 (via New Orleans Saints): Zane Durant | IDL | Penn State

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Nate Boerkircher | TE | Texas A&M

Denver needs a blocking tight end, but filling out the defensive line depth is key, especially with the expectation of losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency. Tight end is deeper than the options who could replace Franklin-Myers, and Durant tested out extremely well.

Durant is a gifted athlete with good movement skills. He would add to the Broncos' rotation with some good versatility and help replace Franklin-Myers alongside Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai’vion Jones, the last of whom was a 2025 third-round pick.

Round 4: Sam Roush | TE | Stanford

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Chris McClellan | IDL | Missouri

McClellan is more of a true interior guy, who plays 0-3 technique more than the 4i/5-technique, like Franklin-Myers, and that was cemented with his Combine showing. The switch to tight end was made with Roush, who is a great blocker, but the length and concerns over his drops as a receiver make his projection a bit messy.

For his size, Roush is a good athlete, but this is also a strong tight end class with many receiving-type players, and they typically go earlier. While Roush has the chance to be an all-around tight end, his concerns as a receiver are enough to drop him to Round 4.

Round 5: Keagen Trost | OT | Missouri

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (OL51) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Beau Stephens | IOL | Iowa

With an interior guy picked up earlier, Denver can turn its attention to a future tackle replacement. Trost improved his stock from being considered a sixth or seventh-rounder to a fifth-round guy. There is a chance he could hear his name called earlier than this as well.

Trost has the size, length, and athleticism to be an NFL tackle, and plenty of technique is there as well. There will need to be some time spent developing the technique to a point of consistency, but the Broncos could give him that time, as they have about two years before they have to look hard into replacing their starting tackles.

Round 7: Lake McRee | TE | USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Kaelon Black | RB | Indiana

Black could still be a good pick to round out the running back room, but Denver also needs to revamp its tight end situation. The Broncos need blocking out of the tight ends.

McRee had a great Combine and has a versatile skill set that makes him an enticing late-rounder for an NFL team.

Round 7 (Projected Comp Pick): Jack Kelly | LB | BYU

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard (20) runs against Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Ephesians Prysock | CB | Washington

Prysock is a good athlete with size, but he is such a raw prospect that he could go undrafted or be selected late. While they play different positions, Kelly is a great athlete with the size for a linebacker, but may not have the coverage ability in the modern NFL.

Kelly is a downhill stack linebacker, and that limitation will keep him down in the draft.

Round 7 (Projected Comp Pick): Cole Payton | QB | North Dakota State

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State runs the ball during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Old Pick: Isaiah World | OT | Oregon

World suffered an injury that could see him fall out of the draft. With rumors about teams having interest in Jarrett Stidham, Denver could be in the market for a backup quarterback or a third-stringer.

Payton is a good athlete and may end up being moved to a different position. Sean Payton did something similar with Taysom Hill in New Orleans.