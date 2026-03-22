The Trade Chatter Around Troy Franklin Is Starting to Make Sense

Any splash move made by an NFL team comes with implications for the incumbent players at the position. The Broncos made a huge move earlier this week, acquiring Jaylen Waddle via trade from the Miami Dolphins, and it sent a clear message to the team's receiver room.

Even Rod Smith — the Broncos' all-time leading receiver — said that Waddle puts everyone on notice. Specifically, though, what does it mean for Troy Franklin, who was Denver's No. 2 receiver last season?

There's a reason questions are being asked in the Denver media market about Franklin being a potential trade piece, although much of the speculation is coming from fans on social media. But how realistic is the prospect of the Broncos moving him?

Franklin's Production

A 2024 fourth-round pick out of Oregon, Franklin had a forgettable rookie season. Entering his second year, the Broncos worked hard to will a breakout campaign into existence, even trading Devaughn Vele away to New Orleans to make room for a Franklin ascension, and while he did take some steps forward, it obviously wasn't what the team was hoping for.

Franklin was targeted north of 100 times by Nix (his quarterback since college), finishing with 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns. He co-led the team in receiving touchdowns (alongside Courtland Sutton), but still struggled with drops at time.

We shouldn't isolate Franklin too much for the drops, though, as the entire Broncos offense struggled in that department, finishing with the second-most dropped passes in the NFL last season. There was a reason Sean Payton fired wide receivers coach Keary Colbert in January, hiring Ronald Curry to replace him, who's also a former NFL wideout.

Why Denver Could be Tempted

On one hand, Franklin might be best suited as the No. 3 guy on the field, with some of the expectation taken off his shoulders. On the other, the Broncos still have Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr., and Franklin is only 25 years old, so he could be attractive as a trade piece.

If a Franklin trade were to materialize, I wouldn't expect to see it until the draft, where the Broncos could be looking to restock the war chest after giving their first and third-round picks to Miami for Waddle.

Franklin hasn't proven to be a difference-maker in the NFL yet, but the Broncos have already done the hard part in developing him. He's still young, but the best-case scenario would be getting a conditional fourth-round pick back.

Remember, the Broncos got a fourth and a seventh-rounder from the New Orleans Saints last summer for Vele. The trade worked out well for Denver, but not so much for the Saints, but Franklin is a much more established receiver now than Vele was then.

A fourth or fifth-round pick for Franklin? The Broncos could use it, so it really depends on the team's vision for Franklin and the offers that might come their way.

The Nix Relationship

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One thing that will make it a little more complicated to trade Franklin is his relationship with Nix and their deep connection. Franklin was Nix's top receiving target at Oregon, and they arrived together in Denver as part of the team's 2024 draft class.

The NFL is a business, and Nix certainly understands that. But Franklin is one of his guys, and as a former fourth-round pick, he certainly hasn't been a disappointment. He's just not a receiver who dictates to defenses, like, say, Waddle or Sutton.

At the end of the day, I'll be surprised if the Broncos trade Franklin, mainly because of the Nix connection and his age. However, the Broncos have the horses in the receiver room to offer guy-for-guy rotational depth behind Sutton and Waddle.

Bryant is the ideal plug-and-play guy for Sutton, and Mims for Waddle. Franklin may not be an ideal No. 2 receiver yet, but he makes for a very intriguing No. 3, especially with his long speed and route-running.

Bottom Line

Franklin could be expendable in the grand scheme of things, but unless the Broncos get an offer they can't refuse, it's best to expect him to return for Year 3 in Denver. A fourth-round pick would probably get it done, but it would take a team that really believes in his upside.

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