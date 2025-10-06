Two Broncos Won't Travel to London, One Starter Injured
The Denver Broncos are riding high after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. For the first time this season, the Broncos were trailing to open the fourth quarter, by 14 points.
However, Bo Nix and company strung together three scoring drives, including a gutsy two-point conversion to take the lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense stiffened, keeping the Eagles from putting any more points on the board.
Alas, the signature win of the Sean Payton era didn't come without cost. Starting left guard Ben Powers suffered a biceps injury, despite playing all 74 offensive snaps.
While we're unsure of the severity of Powers' injury, he did not travel with the team across the Atlantic Ocean to London for the team's Week 6 International Game vs. the New York Jets, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham also didn't travel with the team, as he's expecting his third child.
"Broncos announced backup QB Jarrett Stidham (personal) and starting LG Ben Powers (biceps) will not accompany the team to London tonight," Klis posted on X Sunday night.
Alex Palczewski is the backup left guard. If Powers misses any time, Palczewski will step in on the Broncos' offensive line.
The Broncos' O-line returned all five of its starters in 2025, and had a lot of luck last year in avoiding the injury bug, as a unit. But it is football, and injuries are part of the game, so we'll await news of the severity of Powers' injury.
As for Stidham, the Broncos ended up keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster, with Sam Ehlinger being the No. 3 and emergency option on gamedays. If Stidham misses Week 6, Ehlinger will be the backup, and Payton is obviously very comfortable with that notion.
Bo Nix has played solid, if unspectacular, football thus far, though he has his team at 3-2 entering Week 6. Nix went 24-of-39 for 242 yards and a touchdown against Vic Fangio's stingy defense.
Nix also had that excellent on-the-run throw to Troy Franklin on the Broncos' two-point conversion to take the lead late in the game. The Eagles managed to get to Nix twice on Sunday, nearly matching the entire season total entering the game (three).
Fortunately, Nix is young and he's a big and strong quarterback. Stidham's absence for one game should go undetected by Broncos Country.
The Powers situation is a bit more concerning. However, the Broncos have a lot of confidence in Palczewski, a former undrafted free agent. He's the first guy into the muss at right tackle and at guard, while Matt Peart remains the Broncos' backup left tackle.
As soon as we get an update on Powers' biceps injury, we'll be sure to report on it.