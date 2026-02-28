Report: Broncos Choose to Bring Back RB for 2026 Season

The Denver Broncos are expected to retain running back Tyler Badie for the 2026 season, beat writer Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reported Friday.

Badie, an exclusive-rights free agent, will be tendered on a one-year, $1.075 million contract, per Tomasson, who cautioned that "nothing is official yet."

While nothing is official yet, a source said conversations are going on and it is anticipated the #Broncos will bring back exclusive rights free agent running back Tyler Badie on a one-year, $1.075 million deal. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 27, 2026

Undrafted in 2022, Badie has been with the Broncos organization for the majority of his young career, appearing in 25 games over the last three seasons. He's handled 20 career carries for 109 scoreless yards while also chipping in 23 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown as a third-down specialist.

The bulk of Badie's numbers came in 2025 when he was elevated to a more predominant backfield role following the loss of leading rusher J.K. Dobbins.

“He’s a guy that can do a number of things well," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Badie last September. "We think he can run well, he’s good in the pickups, he’s good in the passing game. You know exactly what you’re getting and sometimes, this week is a significant week in the protections because of the amount of pressure looks we get. There was quite a bit of time spent on third down, not just third, even second down. They will give you some exotic looks that you really have to be ready for. He was someone coming on last year, even as a runner. I think that there’s always a value when you know exactly what you’re getting from a player, and then you can implement him into those things that he does well.”

Depth Chart in Flux?

To little surprise, it appears as if the Broncos are not content with the status quo of the running back position following their bitter loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. By and large, the club is anticipated to be aggressive in upgrading the unit this offseason.

The first domino to fall that hinted as such occurred Friday, when ESPN reported that Denver decided against tendering restricted free-agent RB Jaleel McLaughlin, sending him the open market -- whereupon he could eventually return to the Mile High City.

"Source said Broncos won't place tender on RB Jaleel McLaughlin. Right of refusal tender would have been for $3.5 million. Too much to pay for a reserve RB, one who was inactive for nearly all first half of season. They still have interest in re-signing him, though, as free agent," Tomasson posted on X .

With Dobbins an unrestricted free agent, the Broncos may swing big by targeting the projected top available runners, including the Jets' Breece Hall, the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker, and the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier.