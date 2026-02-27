Broncos Decide on Jaleel McLaughlin Ahead of Free Agency

The rumor mill is churning at the NFL Combine, with every player agent and most NFL GMs and head coaches in Indianapolis. This is where a lot of free-agent conversations start, despite it being a draft-oriented event.

On the heels of learning that the Denver Broncos plan to tender restricted free-agent cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian at the second-round level , the fate of running back Jaleel McLaughlin comes more into focus. A fellow restricted free agent, McLaughlin won't be getting the same treatment as McMillian.

ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that Denver doesn't plan to tender McLaughlin, but there is an interest in bringing him back.

"Source said Broncos won't place tender on RB Jaleel McLaughlin. Right of refusal tender would have been for $3.5 million. Too much to pay for a reserve RB, one who was inactive for nearly all first half of season. They still have interest in re-signing him, though, as free agent," The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson posted on X .

McLaughlin's Shifting Role

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after a run during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It makes sense. McLaughlin was only active for eight games last season, stuck behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Tyler Badie on the depth chart.

Paying $3.5 million even at the lowest RFA tender would be way too rich for a third or fourth-string running back. But depending on what kind of market McLaughlin has out there, the Broncos would almost certainly be willing to bring him back on a contract close to the veteran minimum.

When McLaughlin was active, he made an impact. Alas, there's only so much value a 5-foot-8, 187-pound running back can bring to the table, but the one thing he has in spades is a tremendous burst.

McLaughlin only carried the ball 37 times last season, but he rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown (5.1 avg). After Dobbins went down, Harvey was asked to carry the load, but he rarely could offer even 3.0 yards per carry. McLaughlin was almost doubling him.

Although he went undrafted in 2023, McLaughlin came in as part of Sean Payton's maiden rookie class. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and dressed for all 17 games with three starts.

The next year, McLaughlin would post career-highs in rushing as Javonte Williams's primary backup, finishing with 496 yards, though his per-carry average dropped from 5.4 to 4.4. He picked it back up north of 5.0 in Year 3, but it was his most limited season yet in terms of role and playing time.

One of the ways McLaughlin quickly endeared himself to Payton and the coaching staff was his work ethic. He was a first-to-arrive, last-to-leave type of player, which NFL coaches don't often see in running backs, let alone undrafted rookies.

Last offseason, McLaughlin wanted to improve his hands and receiving ability, so he purchased a Jugs machine to keep in his garage. Not only was he on site at Broncos HQ more than arguably any player not named Bo Nix, but he'd then go home and spend who knows how much time catching balls from the Jugs machine.

Sadly, it didn't avail McLaughlin in the season, as he only caught four passes. But it's the work ethic and commitment that resonates with the Broncos.

That's why the Broncos love him. The problem is, even though he's only 25, McLaughlin isn't worth that tender. But he's worth something, which is why it would be a surprise if the Broncos didn't re-sign him, especially with the questions they have at running back entering the offseason.

The Broncos have a handful of other restricted free agents to decide on, including tight ends Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull, defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, and interior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski. I wouldn't expect any of them to get tendered, but the Broncos will want to bring back Adkins and Palczewski.