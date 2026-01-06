Vance Joseph Now has HC Interviews Set Up with Four NFL Teams

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is very much in demand. We learned on Monday that he'll interview for the Tennessee Titans' head-coaching vacancy while the Broncos are on bye.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that several other teams without a head coach are expected to interview Joseph.

"Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview this week for the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants and Titans head coaching vacancies, per sources," Schefter posted on X.

The Giants Job

The most attractive of those head-coaching opportunities would easily be the New York Giants, who have a young quarterback in 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart and many of the pieces Joseph would need to win.

That's what Joseph lacked in his first bite at the head-coaching apple in Denver back in 2017-18: a franchise quarterback. The Giants seem to have a young quarterback who could quickly grow into franchise status under the right care and tutelage.

The Cardinals Job

The Arizona Cardinals would make a lot of sense for Joseph, too. He spent four years with the Cardinals as defensive coordinator after the Broncos fired him, so he knows the ownership well.

The Cardinals have a quarterback in Kyler Murray, although he might not be the guy for long. Some coaches might believe Murray can be salvaged, while others may want the prerogative of starting over at quarterback. The rub: Murray is owed north of $35 million in 2026.

The Raiders Job

As much as it would gall Broncos fans, there's an argument for the Las Vegas Raiders job, too. The Raiders were an embarrassment in 2025, but they earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, so whoever gets that head-coaching job will have the pick of the quarterback litter.

The Titans Job

The Titans gig should be attractive because of Cam Ward at quarterback and Jeffery Simmons on defense. However, that ownership group has shown an alarming lack of patience in recent years, so candidates beware.

The two other head-coaching vacancies are the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. It wouldn't be a surprise if Joseph ends up interviewing with them, too.

What Happens if VJ Leaves

If Joseph is offered and accepts a head-coaching job, the Broncos will get two third-round compensatory draft picks by way of compensation from the league. One third-rounder would be this year, while the other would be in 2027.

The Broncos have a defensive coordinator in waiting in secondary coach Jim Leonhard. The Broncos would prefer to keep Joseph, based on how dominant the defense has been in back-to-back years, but if he departs, the team will console itself with the promotion of Leonhard and two third-round picks.

Joseph has professed his desire to get another swing at being a head coach. He received a unique education from his botched tenure as the top guy in Denver nearly a decade ago, but what he's learned under Sean Payton could be the difference-maker in Joseph knowing what to do as a head coach the second time.

At 53 years old, Joseph has been coaching in the NFL since 2005. His defenses have led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back years, and reset the franchise record consecutively.

If/when he goes, Joseph will be missed. But Payton has a plan of succession to maintain the Broncos' defensive dominance.

