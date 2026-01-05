Report: Broncos DC Vance Joseph to Interview for HC Job

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will interview for the Tennessee Titans' head coaching job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Monday.

This is expected to be the first of several such interviews for Joseph, who was granted permission to speak with Tennessee while the No. 1 seed Broncos are on their playoff bye week.

"There was certainly buzz in the Broncos locker room postgame about DC Vance Joseph having opportunities to interview for head coaching vacancies with the bye," The Athletic's James Palmer noted. "Defensive players think the world of VJ and they think he should get a job obviously. First interview I'm told, Titans."

Joseph, 53, remains a popular name in league circles after his Denver defense finished off the 2025 regular season ranking first in sacks, second in yards allowed, and third in points allowed. They also led the way in net yards per pass attempt allowed and placed third in rushing yards per attempt allowed.

The unit is coming off a dominant showing against the Chargers in Week 18, limiting backup quarterback Trey Lance to 136 scoreless passing yards while forcing two turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, amid the Broncos' 19-3 victory.

Joseph and the Broncos will face either the Steelers, Texans, Chargers, or Bills in the Divisional Round of the postseason — during which the former might continue to bolster his already-impressive resume.

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Other Potential Gigs

Tennessee is one of multiple NFL franchises now on the hunt for new head men. The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns also all have HC vacancies that need filling.

Joseph conducted an interview with the Raiders in 2024 before Vegas ultimately hired former Seahawks castoff Pete Carroll, who was fired Monday. Joseph similarly spoke with the New York Jets last year prior to Gang Green tapping Aaron Glenn, who remains employed as of this writing.

Per NFL rules, the Broncos would receive two compensatory draft picks — one in 2026, the other in 2027 — should Joseph landing a head-coaching gig. Denver cannot block Joseph from accepting a promotion.

If Joseph departs, secondary coach Jim Leonhard would likely be the favorite to replace him as Broncos DC.