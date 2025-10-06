Here's Where Broncos Showed the Most Growth in Statement Eagles Win
The Denver Broncos went into the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles trailing 17-3. The Broncos had struggled to finish drives on the day and had punted seven times.
It could have easily been an instance of the Broncos making too many mistakes in the fourth quarter as they tried to get back into the game. To their credit, they didn't — they found ways to make plays to take advantage of mistakes by the Eagles, and ultimately, closed the deal.
Avoiding Shadows of the Past
We've seen the Broncos struggle to close out games twice this season, but that they found a way to do it this time — even if it wasn't pretty — is a sign that the team may be taking the next step toward becoming more than just a Wildcard playoff contender.
The Broncos seemed to finally find their rhythm late in the third quarter, when they got the ball on their own 36-yard line. The Broncos drove 64 yards for a touchdown, largely thanks to the running of J.K. Dobbins and some key catches by Courtland Sutton. A defensive holding penalty by the Eagles in the end zone gave the Broncos a new set of downs in the red zone.
And then came another mistake by the Eagles, as they had a holding penalty on their next drive, which ultimately led to them having to punt. The Broncos then put together a 72-yard drive for another touchdown.
On this drive, the Broncos drew a questionable offensive pass interference penalty, but they didn't let the penalty get to them. Bo Nix completed a pass to Sutton, who got additional yards after the catch for a 34-yard gain. That set up tight end Evan Engram's first touchdown reception as a Bronco.
Then came Sean Payton rolling the dice by going for two to take the lead. It worked, as Nix found Troy Franklin open in the end zone.
The Broncos found a way to bounce back after a penalty, and followed that up with a two-point conversion when some may have argued to kick the extra point. These moments were crucial to the Broncos getting the victory.
The Eagles then had multiple mistakes on their next drive, including an illegal shift penalty that cost them a fourth-down conversion. The Eagles opted to punt, and the Broncos made good on multiple plays on the next drive.
The Broncos might have had a fourth-down decision to make after RJ Harvey was stopped short of the first down with 2:21 left, but the Eagles had another costly penalty — again, one that might have been questionable. Still, the Eagles had issues with untimely penalties late in the game, something the Broncos avoided for the most part.
After the Broncos kicked a field goal, it could have been easy for the Broncos to have fallen apart again after JL Skinner committed a defensive pass interference penalty on fourth down. But despite Jahan Dotson gaining 24 yards on a pass play, the Broncos were able to hold on at the end.
The Takeaway
The biggest takeaway from this win is that, unlike the losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos minimized mistakes, bounced back after any mistakes, and found ways to capitalize on opponent mistakes. That's a sign of growth as a team.
Now the Broncos are 3-2 after facing three quality teams and learning how to play better in the fourth quarter, and finding ways to put a game away. That's huge, particularly when you look at the games ahead.
While the Broncos can't afford to look past anybody, the next stretch of five games sees five winnable matchups on paper. The Dallas Cowboys have a good offense, but their defense has been bad. The rest of the teams on Denver's schedule over the next few weeks are struggling for one reason or another.
If the Broncos manage to win their next five games, they would be in an excellent position when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 before the bye. By that point, the Week 11 matchup could potentially determine who takes the lead in the AFC West.
Of course, the Broncos have to win the games they should win on paper and find ways to put away teams who can challenge them. But the game against the Eagles was an important step toward that.
Having more consistent play from quarter to quarter should be the next objective for the Broncos. They haven't had that yet, but if they can do that in the coming weeks, the chances of this team becoming a serious threat in the playoffs could become a reality.