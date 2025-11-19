Wil Lutz Recognized by NFL for His Game-Changing Impact in Chiefs Win
Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz is on a roll. Lutz has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the heels of his performance in the Broncos' 22-19 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the game, Lutz went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder and the game-winner from 35 yards. Part of what made that walk-off kick so satisfying was its similarity to the fateful blocked kick at Arrowhead Stadium last season — the distance and the stakes.
Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal managed to bowl over Broncos' blocker Alex Forsyth to block Lutz's kick last season, preserving the win for the Chiefs. That was not to be this time around, though, as the Broncos' blocks held up and Lutz's kick soared through.
The parallels of the two situations didn't escape Lutz as he trotted out onto the field on Sunday for the final kick.
“Saw it the whole way (Laughs). The whole way onto the field, obviously, it’s something you think about," Lutz said. "When you’re part of a—I don’t want to say traumatic loss—at the end of the day, it’s just a game—but like when you’re part of a loss like that, you don’t just forget about it, right? When I looked down and saw we were on the line again, making it a 35-yard field goal, I was kind of like, ‘Shoot, here we are.’ I’ve been waiting for a game like that."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Lean on Lutz
This is the seventh time Lutz has garnered weekly recognition from the NFL, and his third time as a Bronco. He's also been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month twice as a Bronco, once in November of 2023 and again in October of 2025.
Lutz is a 10th-year pro, but he's in Year 3 with the Broncos. He arrived in Denver in August of 2023 via trade from the New Orleans Saints.
Lutz's game against the Chiefs last week tied a career-high in the five field goals he made, and it was his 13th career game-winning field goal as a pro. He finished with 16 points on the day, counting an extra point, making him the fourth-fastest kicker in league history to reach 1,100 career points (142 games).
Lutz is 17-of-20 on field-goal attempts (.850) this season and has nailed all 24 of his extra-point tries, totaling 75 points scored in 2025. He has three field goals of 50-plus yards, which tie for the 11th-most in the NFL this season, while his 17 total field goals tie for 12th-most.
Among Broncos Greats
Lutz became the fourth Broncos kicker to earn Player of the Week honors, joining Brandon McManus, Matt Prater, and Jason Elam, all of whom won it multiple times. A Bronco has won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 37 times since it's inception back in 1993.
Lutz's award gives the Broncos three players who've earned Conference recognition this season, joining rush linebackers Nik Bonitto (Week 5) and Jonathon Cooper (Week 6). And frankly, the Broncos should be celebrating two Player of the Week honors, but cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian was snubbed for his historic day vs. the Chiefs (two sacks, one interception).
Lutz originally entered the NFL as a college free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016, initially signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived at the Ravens' final roster cutdowns, and signed with the Saints shortly after, where he'd go on to spend the next seven seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019.