Von Miller Drops a Surprise Pick for a Favorite Broncos Pass Rusher

Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller is an expert at getting after opposing quarterbacks. Since being traded in 2021, Miller has kept an interest in the Denver Broncos, the team with whom he spent a decade, becoming a household name, and he's enthusiastic about how his pass-rushing torch has been passed on.

The Broncos' current stable of pass rushers has, in back-to-back seasons, earned bragging rights to the franchise record for sacks. While the likes of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper tend to get the most exposure, Miller has his own more under-the-radar favorite in Zach Allen.

"They're a lot like we were -- Bonitto, Cooper, all those guys are amazing, but Zach Allen, he might be one of my favorite rushers in the league," Miller said via ESPN 's Jeff Legwold . "He's doing things that are hard to do."

Allen just earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod , although he was a second-team All-Pro last season. His tally of 6.5 sacks makes up a smaller percentage of the Broncos' total of 64 sacks, but that's not to diminish his overall impact.

Selflessly, Allen has faced double-teams 55.5% of the time, freeing up his teammates to get after the passer, yet he's still leading the league with 45 quarterback hits. Miller is well-informed when he says that Allen is the Broncos' supreme closer on this talented defense.

"[The Broncos] do that with those guys on the outside with unbelievable first steps, the get-offs, but then after they fold the pocket off the edge, they don't let the QBs out," Miller said via Legwold. "Zach Allen, he closes the door."

Gearing Up For a Playoff Push

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High.

As the Broncos move on to the playoffs after hosting the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, some question marks have arisen over the defense. This unit has shown some signs of recent fragility, especially against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, if the Broncos take care of business against the Chargers without Justin Herbert under center, they will get an additional bye week to rest up. Fatigue has been a corrosive factor that head coach Sean Payton has been determined to guard against, and with a specific emphasis on monitoring Allen's snap count.

Allen has been on the field for 72% of the Broncos' defensive snaps; not overly worrying in the final analysis. In fact, it gives Allen enough wiggle room to predict that he and the entire unit can push when it matters most.

"We just want to keep it all going," Allen said via Legwold. "Play our best ball, across the board, every guy, week to week in the playoffs. Evaluate, correct and go out and dominate. That's what we want, that's what I want, we all do."

Peaking at the right time is critical for sustaining a Super Bowl run, but also for closing the door with the form of cage-rushing that both Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph have adopted of late. Ironically, the Broncos have just the man for the job already manning the trenches for them — all 285 pounds of door-closing power.

