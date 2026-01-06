Broncos Pro Bowler Weighs In on Uncertain Future of DC Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos will be monitoring the head-coach hiring cycle around the NFL. The notorious 'Black Monday' opens up even more head-coaching positions for willing and able leaders like Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Five of the seven NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy have already asked for permission to talk with Joseph, a rising star in the coaching ranks after the Broncos' defense led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons and clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

We learned on Monday that Jonathan Gannon's three-year stint as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals has ended. That vacancy brings Joseph to mind after he spent four years there as defensive coordinator under then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Joseph then opted to join Sean Payton’s ambitious project in the Mile High City, returning to the team he had led as head coach as recently as 2018, only this time as the defensive coordinator. One guy who knows Joseph probably better than anyone else is Broncos Pro Bowl defensive lineman Zach Allen.

Allen and Joseph have spent seven seasons together, dating back to when they first joined forces in Arizona. After Joseph landed in Denver, it didn't take long for him to bring Allen to town in free agency.

Ironically, Allen almost had to pump the brakes on heaping too much praise on his longtime coordinator when he spoke to 9NEWS' Mike Klis because he doesn't want to lose him.

“I don’t want to give him too much of an endorsement because I want to keep him. He’s all I’ve known for seven years,” Allen told Klis . “But, no, he’s absolutely incredible.”

VJ's Re-Polished HC Resume

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on the sidelines in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joseph's previous tenure as the head coach in Denver infamously flamed out, but his subsequent gamble to return under the savvy guidance of Payton means his path to redemption might lead to a pot of gold.

After Joseph's unit led the league in sacks (68), he has plenty of tape to show his new suitors. His attack-first defensive philosophy, preached in Denver, will also be extremely attractive to outside teams.

When Joseph first tried his hand at the head-coaching gig, he may have lacked the finer points of leadership (as well as a franchise quarterback), but Allen appreciates the blend of push and shove the veteran coach has since perfected.

“Just the way he gets us prepared and also off the field, on the field, make sure that everything’s going smooth,” Allen said of Joseph, via Klis. “Checking in on guys. He’s a players' coach, but he’s not too soft, and he knows the perfect balance with everything. We’ll see how it plays out, but he’s obviously a top coach in this league, and you see it paying off now.”

Successful teams like the 14-win Broncos inevitably have to factor in the likelihood that their coordinators will get looks for head-coaching gigs elsewhere. Payton certainly won't be standing in Joseph's way.

As far as contingency in-house plans go, assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard is one name to keep an eye on when it comes to replacing the highly sought-after Joseph as defensive coordinator.

In the meantime, Joseph's focus and attention will surely shift back to chasing a championship before he accepts any lucrative offer elsewhere, because nothing looks better on any coach's resume.

