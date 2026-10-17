NFL Insider Reveals Broncos' True Feelings on Bo Nix Amid Bench Talk

Since the Denver Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks , the sharks have been circling around Bo Nix.

From NFL On Prime's Ryan Fitzpatrick criticizing Nix's effort, saying it was "almost disrespectful to the quarterback position," to a former Broncos teammate, Ben DiNucci, piling on , to local and national talking heads (and some fans) calling for Bo to be benched , it's been a rough couple of days for the third-year pro.

Lost in the rush to pile on Nix is the fact that the Broncos are 4-2 after playing the NFL's hardest schedule through the first six weeks. Unsurprisingly, that's what matters most to the Broncos, which is why the team isn't questioning Nix.

Long-time NFL insider Tom Pelissero further emphasized that on Saturday morning.

"The Broncos are 18-3 in Bo Nix’s last 21 starts. And while Nix and the offense clearly need to improve, there are no questions in the building about Nix’s competitiveness, drive and ability to get things rolling again," Pelissero wrote on X .

You'll notice that Pelissero stopped short of reporting that Denver isn't considering benching Nix, but it amounts to the same thing. The Broncos are confident that Nix can and will find his footing as they emerge from this tough first six-week gauntlet.

Nix's Winning Percentage

Bo Nix salutes Broncos Country after scoring against the Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since entering the league, Nix has been one of the NFL's winningest quarterbacks. He's 28-12 as a starter in the NFL, and currently sitting on a .700 career winning percentage.

The only active NFL quarterbacks with a better career winning percentage are Patrick Mahomes (.762) and Lamar Jackson (.712). Josh Allen is right behind Nix at .697. Nix has 40 regular-season starts under his belt, plus two playoff games (1-1).

In his second NFL season, Nix led the Broncos to a 14-3 finish, snatching the AFC West crown away from the Kansas City Chiefs, and earning the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference. He outdueled Allen in the divisional round of the playoffs, and we all know he would have gotten past the New England Patriots at home in the AFC championship game if he hadn't broken his ankle.

After what we saw on Thursday night, is there any doubt that Nix and the Broncos would have had every opportunity to beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl? 2025 was such a magical season; the only thing I could have seen stopping Nix and the Broncos from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy was the injury bug, and sadly, that's exactly what happened.

But it's all water under the bridge. Woulda, shoulda, coulda.

Run, Bo, Run

Bo Nix surveys the field on the run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the present, Nix has the Broncos at 4-2 and very much on target for all their goals, which includes winning the division again, the No. 1 playoff seed, and going all the way. The Broncos' first six-week schedule was the toughest in the NFL, but their remaining schedule? The fourth-easiest.

The Broncos believe in Nix. The stats haven't been there this year, but the victories have. And as Sean Payton often says , it's much easier to fix a team's problems when you're winning.

Nix hasn't been great. He hasn't looked like his pre-injury self, but he's still doing enough to get past some top-tier opponents. Despite his slump, he's finding ways to win, which is another testament to him as a competitor.

Broncos believe Nix will turn things around. And with this remaining schedule, I believe they're poised to go on a run and really capitalize on how well they navigated those first six games, because guess what?

The Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders still have most of those tough NFC West opponents to play, while the Broncos are through the worst of them, with only a road trip to face the Arizona Cardinals left.

Broncos' Remaining Schedule

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes meet at midfield after Denver beat Kansas City. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When it comes to the Broncos' immediate schedule, there's really only one tough game to circle: Week 8's rematch against the Chiefs. But that'll be at Mile High, where Nix has never lost to Kansas City.

From there, Denver's road games against the Carolina Panthers (Week 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday (Week 12) could be tougher than people realize, but compared to what the Broncos have already faced, the scariest thing about those two opponents are that their East Coast away games.

We're still waiting to find out how much of the Raiders' 3-2 start was real. The Broncos will get to cross swords with them in Denver coming out of their Week 10 bye. Meanwhile, the Chargers are already out of the division hunt.

But really, it's all about the final three games, where the Broncos will play the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 16, the Patriots on the road in Week 17, and then the Chargers at Mile High in the season finale. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are undefeated at 4-0, but they still have to face the Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, Bills and Patriots, plus rematch the Broncos at Mile High.

The Takeaway

Whatever is going on with Nix, I believe the early schedule has had a bigger effect on his play and statistical production than people realize. He may still be dealing with lingering effects of his ankle fracture, or perhaps something else has happened, but if the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, he'll get it figured out.

There's a reason the Broncos have "no questions" about Nix's ability to get himself and this offense rolling, as Pelissero reported. In a league in which it is exceedingly difficult to win, Nix is 18-3 in his last 21 starts.

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