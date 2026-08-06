One Position Broncos Should Consider Upgrading (And Who's Available)

With a roster as strong as the Denver Broncos', it's hard to spot any glaring weaknesses. However, there's always room for upgrades, especially at one position.

A look at how the Broncos' roster is built, and it's easy to see three spots in particular that could use some help at this point: tight end, linebacker, and safety.

Each one has its reasons, with linebacker and safety looking like the Broncos need improved depth, but tight end is the one position where they need the most help. Denver's starters are among the worst in the NFL, and the depth is hanging on by the hopes of two late draft picks.

For a room that has ranked among the worst in the NFL for three years in a row, the Broncos need tight end help.

The issue the Broncos had with upgrading their room in free agency was that they didn’t expect the costs to go as high as they did. The Broncos were purportedly priced out of some free-agent markets back in March, which led to them circling back to Adam Trautman.

Trautman signed for less than $1.5 million per year than the other tight ends the Broncos liked, but in hindsight, it would’ve been worth giving up the difference to get the right guy.

In the draft, the blocking tight ends went early and quickly, before the Broncos were even on the clock with their first pick late in Round 2. By the time they were on the clock, the Broncos didn’t adjust, missing out on the top blocking tight ends in the class. Only time will tell how that will work out with Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, both of whom are pass-catching tight ends.

At this point, upgrading the tight end room is going to be extremely hard to do, as there aren’t any quality tight ends left on the free-agent market, and Taysom Hill is not a quality tight end. Hill has been a gadget tight end under Sean Payton and did well in that role, but he will turn 36 years old this month and has been one of the worst players to see the field over the past few years, while also dealing with injuries.

Just say no, Coach.

Potential Trade Options

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch over Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The only way the Broncos could get an upgrade in the room would be through the trade market, and there haven’t been many rumors on that front. There were some T.J. Hockenson rumors for a while, but they've quieted down, and his financial cost and medicals are enough to keep a team like the Broncos away.

The Chicago Bears have Cole Kmet, with rumors months ago, but they may want to employ more 13 personnel, which would factor him in. Michael Mayer has wanted out of Las Vegas over the past two years, but he doesn't seem to be going anywhere, and it's not like the Raiders would trade him in the division.

After that, using the trade market to get an immediate upgrade would be less likely in terms of starting upside, but finding depth or a potential starter could be. The New York Jets have been rebuilding their tight end room, so Jeremy Ruckert would be a name to monitor, and there's a similar situation with the Washington Commanders, so Ben Sinnott could be worth calling on.

Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers is said to be on the hot seat, but he is dealing with a neck injury that could be serious. Tip Reiman of the Arizona Cardinals is also worth calling on, but he suffered a severe ankle injury in October 2025 and is still dealing with lingering issues. Either tight end would depend on their medicals and physicals before going through with a trade.

The last one is Luke Schoonmaker of the Dallas Cowboys, who has had some moments, but he has been jumped on the depth chart. That isn’t overly concerning, as the Cowboys' tight end room is one of the best in the NFL, so Schoonmaker could be worth a shot.

The Takeaway

GM George Paton should be looking at ways to improve the tight end room, but it is going to be difficult to manage. Not only is there no free agent really left available, but the trade market is quiet, too, and there are a lot of questions about who might be available and why.

The Broncos' current tight end room is poised to be one of the worst units in the NFL once again, even as Evan Engram shines in practice , as he did a year ago. Denver hasn’t been able to get as much out of their tight ends in games as it has in practice, but who knows?

Perhaps new offensive coordinator Davis Webb can change that .

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