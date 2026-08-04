Three Moves I'd Make Right Now If I Were the Broncos' GM

GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have done a good job building the Denver Broncos.

The power duo took what many felt was a multi-year build and fast-tracked it to the AFC championship game in three years. However, as good as the Broncos' roster is, there are still areas for improvement.

Analyzing the roster, there are three areas that could use more help. If I were in Paton’s shoes as the general manager of this team, here's how I'd maneuver.

Trade for a Tight End

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the first move I would make is to trade for, not sign, a tight end. When looking at the free-agent tight end market, there is nothing but scraps left available.

While Taysom Hill is a Sean Payton guy , he's an almost 36-year-old gadget tight end who wouldn't be a difference-maker in the room. The Broncos' tight end room is abysmal, and I would be calling around to see what is available from other teams.

My first two calls would be the least likely ones I would expect to happen: Michael Mayer of the Las Vegas Raiders and then Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears. Both seem to have a set role with their team, and in the case of Mayer, it's unlikely the Raiders would trade him in-division.

However, I would make a few other calls to try to improve the depth at the position with Jeremy Ruckert (New York Jets), Luke Schoonmaker (Dallas), Ben Sinnott (Washington), Luke Musgrave (Green Bay), and Tip Reiman (Arizona) to see if something could happen. Acquiring Musgrave or Reiman would depend on their medical situations.

Sign a Linebacker

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The depth at the linebacker position is questionable at best, though Karene Reid has been looking good in camp . Denver can still use a set depth piece in the room, instead of letting a group of recent undrafted free agents and this year's Mr. Irrelevant be the only ones to battle it out.

A veteran piece to add to the competition is the best way for iron to sharpen iron.

Now, there are some free-agent linebackers left available that are worth looking into, though the finances could be a bit messy. They aren’t the best linebackers, but I wouldn’t be looking for a starting-caliber linebacker at this point; that ship has already sailed.

I'd be looking for depth and someone to help push the rest of the room. Options like Bobby Okereke, Shaq Thompson, Kenneth Murray, and Elandon Roberts would bring experience to the depth battle at the position.

Sign a Veteran Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So far through training camp, safety has looked like a weak spot , particularly the depth, not the starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, so my last move would be similar to linebacker: sign a veteran to compete with the depth in the room.

If the veteran wins, they win. If that vet doesn't win, hopefully they helped push someone else to step up and improve their game.

Now, there aren't many free-agent options available to boost the safety room. Donovan Wilson brings bad experience; Jordan Poyer is older and has had injury issues; Taylor Rapp has injury issues; and Rayshawn Jenkins is an older, questionable player.

But sometimes, adding a veteran is necessary to send a message, and based on what we've seen and heard in camp so far, that message needs to be sent.

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