Broncos GM George Paton Could Lose Key Front-Office Exec

The Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with Denver Broncos assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt as they expand their search for a new GM, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Burckhardt, a Minnesota native who spent 13 seasons working in the Vikings’ personnel department, is one of multiple candidates for the job. The Vikings also requested interviews with Detroit Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew and Miami Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith.

Burckhardt’s candidacy is closely linked to George Paton, who served as the Vikings’ assistant GM from 2007 to 2020 before taking over as Broncos GM in 2021. Paton brought Burckhardt to Denver the following year as director of player personnel, and the latter steadily rose through the ranks. Promoted to assistant general manager in 2025, he now oversees both pro personnel and college scouting.

“He’s real important to our process," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Burckhardt last June. "We have a good group… He’s passionate, and you have to be in that business. It can be lonely. It’s not for everyone. Hotels, laptop computer, film. He has a real good eye for talent. He’s not afraid to give you his opinion even if it’s contrary to maybe what you want to hear.”

If he landed the gig, Burckhardt would become the second Broncos exec in as many offseasons to receive a promotion from another NFL organization. In 2025, the New York Jets hired Burckhardt's predecessor, Darren Mougey, as their GM.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

What This Means

Paton entered this offseason as a lame-duck in Denver, unsigned beyond the 2026 campaign, and rumors swirled that he had a wandering eye — specifically, for his former employer, who fired ex-GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January after four seasons at the helm.

Only days ago did the Broncos finally reward Paton with a five-year contract extension, locking him up in the Mile High City for the foreseeable future. And only days later did the Vikings evidently turn their attention to the next available option.

Nothing is a coincidence in this business.

“I said this to him the other day, and look… In our league, it’s almost half the battle," Payton said of Paton last week. "I said to him, I said, ‘Man, I consider myself very fortunate to have been with one general manager in New Orleans who I would call a very close friend and a great working partner, and then to find another person like George.’ I know that we both feel the same way. We love the grind together. He’s a tremendous asset and all, and he’s very good at what he does. I think we complement each other. I am super excited for him. I said that to you guys at the Combine, it was just a matter of time. We think alike in a lot of cases.”

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