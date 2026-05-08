Broncos Extend GM George Paton, Signaling Long-Term Strategy

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is a lame duck no more.

Paton, who'd been entering the final year of his contract, agreed to terms on a new five-year extension with the Broncos, running through the 2030 season, the team announced Friday.

"We are pleased to announce a new five-year contract for George Paton that reflects our confidence in his leadership, vision and the overall direction of our team," CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "As our general manager, George has demonstrated a strong commitment toward building a winning roster while forming a collaborative and supportive partnership with Sean Payton.

"I've enjoyed working with George over the last four seasons and appreciate the alignment we share in positioning the Broncos for sustained success."

A Deserved Extension

Paton, 56, joined the Broncos after a successful 14-year run in Minnesota’s front office. Hired to replace John Elway, he inherited a rebuilding roster and faced early scrutiny in 2022 following a high-profile trade for Russell Wilson that ultimately blew up in his face. But things changed once Sean Payton arrived as head coach the following year.

Since 2024, the Paton-Payton era has delivered consistent excellence. That season, Denver posted a 10-7 record — their first winning season since 2016 — and earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. Bo Nix emerged as a budding franchise quarterback, while Paton’s draft picks, including Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, anchored a stingy defense.

Under Paton's purview, the Broncos improved to 14-3 last season, clinched the AFC West, and secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They defeated the Bills in overtime in the Divisional Round for their first playoff victory since Super Bowl 50. An 11-game winning streak, six All-Pro selections, and dominant home-field play (9-2 at Empower Field) highlighted the campaign.

“This is me, but I thought from the very beginning that I’ve enjoyed this process," Payton said last month of working alongside Payton. "It’s been clean and we both enjoy being down there and watching tape and kind of throwing darts. Just making sure that… It’s never really finished. If the draft were in three weeks, we’d still be watching more tape up until that process just to make sure we got it right. I’m speaking for myself, but it’s been… I don’t say it’s been easy, but it hasn’t been difficult at all. Easy part of it, meaning I think we both enjoy the process of working together.”

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What This Means

Put simply: the extension guarantees continuity into the next decade. Paton has overseen 38 draft picks overall, shifting the franchise from a rebuilding five-win team to a perennial contender. In an NFL where front-office turnover is common, Denver’s commitment to the Paton-Payton tandem reflects confidence in their draft-and-develop model over quick fixes.

With a young core, elite defense, and proven leadership, the Broncos are positioned for ongoing success. This deal signals a clear message: the process is working, and Denver is all-in on building a championship roster from within.

This was a smart, pragmatic move by a club that's never been closer to re-hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

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