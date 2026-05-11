Broncos HC Sean Payton Praises Drew Sanders' Return to OLB

Staying healthy remains the biggest question for Drew Sanders as the Denver Broncos move the talented but injury-prone linebacker back to the edge for the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old has appeared in only 21 games across his first three NFL campaigns, totaling 32 tackles (17 solo), one sack, and one fumble recovery. A torn Achilles limited him to four appearances in 2024. A foot tendon injury erased his entire 2025 campaign.

This offseason, however, Sanders arrived in noticeably better condition, Broncos coach Sean Payton noted Saturday amid the club's now-concluded rookie minicamp.

“To his credit, he’s in great shape,” Payton told reporters. “He’s moving around, he’s at a good weight. You’ll probably see him more at the edge.”

Denver is shifting Sanders outside after trying him at inside linebacker last season. He will swap spots with Jonah Elliss, who is moving inside. The change better suits the 6-foot-5, 233-pound former Arkansas standout, who flashed pass-rush ability in college and possesses the length and athleticism to pressure quarterbacks while dropping into coverage.

Payton highlighted Sanders’ versatility and acknowledged the frustration of his injury setbacks.

“He’s someone that has that versatility,” Payton said. “The one thing when you watch him play, when it’s decisive and it’s really good... It can be frustrating when you have an injury and it sets you back just as you’re turning the corner. So I know he’s looking forward to this season.”

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41) advances a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Make-or-Break Opportunity?

When healthy, Sanders has displayed sideline-to-sideline range, strong blitz skills, and solid coverage instincts. The Broncos view him as a valuable rotational piece behind starting OLBs Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Moving outside could help preserve his body by reducing the constant hits that come with playing off the ball.

Now in a contract year, Sanders is at a typical early-career crossroads. The Broncos' brain trust — Payton and general manager George Paton — have long believed in his theoretical ceiling, but durability concerns have stalled his development.

“We think Sanders can be a starter in this league at linebacker," Paton affirmed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

A full and/or productive year could secure Sanders’ future in Denver and give the already stout defense another dynamic weapon. A new round of medical issues, though, might force the team to cut its losses, especially with talents like Dondrea Tillman and Que Robinson waiting in the wings.

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