How Jonah Elliss' Move to LB Can Impact Broncos Draft Strategy

Not only did Sean Payton reaffirm Jonah Elliss' transition from edge rusher to inside linebacker, but the Denver Broncos head coach went as far as to suggest that the move could impact the team's strategy for next week's NFL Draft.

“I think it can," Payton told reporters amid his pre-draft press conference on Thursday. "There are probably a little bit more inside backers than what we are used to. There is certainly good video tape on a number of guys. That position has changed over the years where you are finding guys who are moving from safety to that position or from an edge position back. There are certainly some players that are playing that position well at the college level, but that is one option. I mentioned that because he has those traits and it starts with just being a good football player. We are always trying to get our best players on the field. Does that impact how we draft or is it vice versa? That would be the six-million-dollar question. I think it’s a little bit of both.”

This has been the plan for Elliss, who played some off-ball in college (and whose two brothers, Kaden and Christian, are NFL ILBs), but has exclusively manned outside linebacker in a backup capacity during his first two seasons with the club, notching 7.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss across 30 games.

Even on a part-time basis, the new edict calls for Elliss to push presumed starting ILBs Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad -- both of whom were re-signed this offseason -- for defensive snaps under returning coordinator Vance Joseph in 2026.

"You’re going to see Elliss take some snaps inside," Payton said at the NFL owners meetings in March. "That is something that we have discussed relative to our depth at the edge. Then we will see where that goes during the draft."

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Impact on Draft Strategy

The Broncos are currently scheduled to make their first 2026 draft selection at No. 62 overall in the second round. This could be an ideal spot to land one of the top-rated linebackers in the class, such as Jacob Rodriguez, Jake Golday, Josiah Trotter, or Anthony Hill Jr.

Considering Payton's intimations, Denver might choose to bypass the aforementioned if enough conviction exists about Elliss pulling double duty. There's always the possibility, however, that such talk is all a smokescreen designed to throw the proverbial scent off this trail, and the club still intends to fortify the position.

Fortunately for the Broncos, they don't have a true glaring need and won't be shoehorned into a particular prospect while they're on the clock. If not a linebacker here, they can just as easily turn their attention to running back, tight end, the offensive and defensive lines, or the secondary.

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