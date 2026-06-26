Top Broncos of 2026 | No. 18: Ja'Quan McMillian | Outplaying the Odds

The Denver Broncos opted to stay in the Ja'Quan McMillian business — for 2026, at least. Following the nickel cornerback's impressive 2025 campaign, finishing with five total takeaways on a defense that struggled to force turnovers, he hit the restricted free-agent ranks.

Although McMillian is a former undrafted free agent, the Broncos hit him with the second-round RFA tender , which all but assured he would be staying in Denver this season. The RFA tender also came with a massive one-year pay bump for him at $5.8 million

As we continue counting down the top 25 Broncos of 2026 , we arrive at No. 18, McMillian. Let's examine why he's such an integral piece to the puzzle this season.

Background

McMillian initially went undrafted out of East Carolina in 2022. He faced extremely long odds to catch on in Denver, but he impressed in training camp, earning a spot on the Broncos' practice squad. From there, he's made defiance of the odds look easy.

Fast forward to 2023, and K'Waun Williams was still the Broncos' top nickel corner, but he couldn't stay healthy, which forced the team to look McMillian's way. McMillian became a starter, essentially, and never looked back. Williams was not re-signed after the season.

McMillian's first year as a contributor on defense was a big one. He showcased his coverage chops, his physicality in the box, and that wonderful nose for the ball, finishing with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks.

In 2024, McMillian wasn't quite as a good. He struggled more in coverage, allowing a few big plays, and his ball production dropped to three takeaways. However, one of them was a pick-six.

2024 may have been a slight step back for McMillian, but he bounced back with authority in 2025. His coverage was back on point, eliminating the big plays, and so was his predatory instinct around the ball.

The Broncos forced just 14 total takeaways last season. McMillian's fingerprints were on five of them, including two interceptions and two forced fumbles, and he also posted a career-high four sacks.

In the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, McMillian was quintessential to Denver advancing. His overtime interception may have been 'controversial' in Upstate New York, but the rest of the NFL world saw it for what it was: a defensive back making a big play in a key moment.

McMillian wanted that ball more than Brandin Cooks. Some players are just better when the chips are down, and that's certainly McMillian. He has the clutch gene, for sure.

Outlook

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McMillian will be the Broncos' starting nickel for the fourth straight year. What happens beyond 2026 remains to be seen, though.

Odds are, the Broncos find a way to extend McMillian because he's not only a great undrafted success story, but he was developed by this team, and when it comes to takeaways, beggars can't be choosers. The Broncos absolutely need him.

Now, what that means for 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron is that he's likely to ride the bench again this season, unless the Broncos trade McMillian or Riley Moss, which is unlikely to happen. The Broncos drafted Barron to a strength position, and there's no question it was a shot across McMillian's bow.

McMillian interpreted the message the right way, though, stepping his game up, and making it exceedlingly hard for the Broncos to go away from him at the nickel just so that a first-round pick could see the field. It sucks for Barron, but it's great for the Broncos' depth.

That depth came in handy last year when the All-Pro Pat Surtain II suffered a shoulder injury that cost him three games. Moss rolled over to cover Surtain's spot as the No. 1 boundary corner, while Barron took over at the No. 2. McMillian stayed right where he was, though, and the Broncos' defense didn't miss a beat without Surtain.

There's a good chance the Broncos re-sign McMillian and Moss, but especially the former. Moss may have been a third-round draft pick, but as a bona fide No. 2 cornerback, he could command upwards of $20 to $25 million per year on the open market.

With Bo Nix's mega extension coming down the pike next year, the Broncos might not want to pay that kind of money for their No. 2 corner, especially with a first-round pick champing at the bit to see the field. But when it comes to the NFL salary cap, where there's a will, there's a way.

McMillian is probably a top priority for Denver . But there are several other key players in line for an extension besides McMillian and Moss, including wideout/returner Marvin Mims Jr., safety Brandon Jones, and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The Takeaway

McMillian has made himself indispensable to the Broncos. He's an undrafted success story, and a great example to the young players on the roster of what is possible in the NFL if you work for it.

It's hard to imagine Vance Joseph's defense without McMillian patrolling the slot, but thankfully, that's not something we need to even imagine until 2027 at the soonest. Broncos GM George Paton often gets extensions done in August, so we'll be watching to see what the first domino to fall will be.

That first extension will come down to McMillian, Moss, or Mims. Three 'Ms.' If I were making the decisions, I'd get Mims locked down first, because he's also a key player, and he's made the most offseason noise about his contract.

But I wouldn't be surprised in the least if it's the man affectionately known in the locker room as 'J-Mac.'

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