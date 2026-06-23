Why It's Pivotal for Broncos to Extend CB Ja'Quan McMillian

There are at least three Denver Broncos players vying for extensions ahead of the 2026 NFL season — and one who takes precedence over the others.

Bleacher Report recently named starting slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian as Denver's "most important" contract decision in the lead-up to training camp next month.

"McMillian has excelled in his role as the primary nickelback," BR's Moe Moton wrote on June 20. "He's a versatile playmaker who's logged 24 pass breakups, six interceptions and seven sacks over the last three seasons. General manager George Paton called the slot defender one of the team's 'core players' before retaining him on a one-year, $5.7 million restricted free-agent tender. McMillian is massively underpaid, given his value to the Broncos defense."

A 51-game contributor and unheralded gem since entering the NFL as a 2022 undrafted free agent, McMillian was slapped with the second-round restricted free-agent tender this offseason, which is set to pay him $5.767 million in 2026.

McMillian's agent confirmed earlier this month that his client has begun formal extension talks with the Broncos, early-stage as they may be.

“I think he’s so focused in preparing to play and play well. I’m sure he’ll compartmentalize that, and it will take care of itself very well," head coach Sean Payton said of the negotiations on June 11. "The stuff he’s putting on tape… It was his birthday the other day, and we played that interception [against Buffalo]. I told him, I said, ‘There will be a day you come to visit me, and I’ll be having applesauce. I won’t remember your name, but I’ll remember that play. You’re going to have to tell me your name, and I’m going to be able to tell you the play and the down and distance in the game.’ (Laughs) And he laughed. He’s doing real well.”

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why JQM Deserves Priority

As mentioned, McMillian isn't the only candidate for a new deal. In fact, there's a growing line of players aiming to put pen to paper, including walk-year cornerback Riley Moss, wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims, and safety Brandon Jones.

But the line, arguably, starts behind McMillian, who just turned 26 years old and was in many respects Denver's best secondary defender during the 2025 postseason — even better than All-World CB Patrick Surtain II.

Things can still change and talks might break down, but it's becoming increasingly clear that McMillian should not be allowed to sniff the unrestricted free-agent market next offseason. He should, however, continue to remain in orange and blue for the foreseeable future.

"He has all the things you’re looking for," Payton said. "Like when I say grit, chip on his shoulder. The ball finds him. We keep talking about taking it away. We even forget Buffalo on the road, Monday night [in] ’23. The first series of the game, ball’s out and he’s causing a fumble. He’s just around it all. That’s not just good fortune—that’s the skill set.”

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