Broncos DB Riley Moss Missed Practice Due to Back Spasm
While NFL clubs are not required to, and don't, disclose offseason practice reports, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (who was asked) revealed that defensive back Riley Moss sat out last Thursday's session due to a back spasm.
Payton also downplayed the severity of the injury, indicating Moss will return this week for the final batch of Organized Team Activities.
“He had a muscle spasm in his back, it was still sore today," he told reporters. "He’ll probably be back out [on] Monday. Today was the first day he missed. He and I both tweaked something in our backs, but I’m sure they were differently related.”
The malady may be mild, but it carries significance after Moss — whom the Broncos traded up for in the third round of the 2023 Draft — missed his entire offseason rookie program following core-muscle surgery. He was limited to 23 defensive snaps across 14 games with Denver seemingly tentative about throwing him into the fire.
Not so much in year two, as was the plan.
"Riley Moss, we feel, is a starter in this league," general manager George Paton said in January. "He was one of our best special teams players, if not the best. We saw it in practice. We saw the cover skills, and we saw the transition quickness, toughness and instincts. You saw it a little bit in game. He played a little bit of the dime role."
Provided he can stay off the trainers' table, the versatile Moss should be counted upon for a significant uptick in action. He has the opportunity to start at either cornerback or safety — and all the physical gifts to become a permanent fixture in the Broncos' secondary.
Again ... "if."
