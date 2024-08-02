Sean Payton's Update on Broncos QB Rotation Not Good for Zach Wilson
The Denver Broncos started training camp with a mostly equal three-way quarterback rotation, relative to how the first-team reps were divided. After just a few days, it became clear that rookie Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham are fighting it out for the No. 1 spot, while Zach Wilson might be fighting to even stay on the roster, running mostly with the third-team offense.
Nix has looked steady and, at times, excellent, which is precisely what you want to see from a first-round selection, while Stidham has been consistent and efficient but not flashy by any means. As preseason Game 1 approaches, Broncos head coach Sean Payton hasn’t yet committed to naming a starter, but he did hint that the quarterback rotation is no longer even-Steven, so to speak.
“It’s not etched in stone," Payton said on Thursday. "We talked about it in the beginning of the week. It’s hard to rotate three [quarterbacks] through the first group. All three of them I thought had a good day today. We’ll see how Saturday goes. Saturday, we’re going to have a little bit more of a different type of practice. It’s not going to be a scrimmage, but there are going to be like three phases, special teams mixed in, move the ball if you will. We haven’t met on that relative to the reps and the rotation. Sunday then, we’ll map out the plan for the week leading up to Indianapolis, so that’s where we’re at."
Payton won’t outright call it a scrimmage, but Saturday’s practice could be a defining factor in one of these quarterbacks separating in the race to be the top guy in Denver, especially considering it’ll be the closest practice to an actual game so far. Stidham worked with the first-team in Thursday's practice, and assuming Wilson is still picking up scraps, Nix may work with the first team on Friday.
That might mean that Stidham gets the start for Saturday’s practice. However, the rotation is “not etched in stone," as Payton said.
The Broncos head coach also said that he’ll map out a plan for reps and rotation for next week on Sunday, making Friday and Saturday’s practices critical for both quarterbacks. We’ll have to wait and see what unfolds on Friday and whether Payton gives further insight into which signal-caller will get to nod for Saturday’s scrimmage-like operation.
Although Payton hasn’t named a starter yet, the following days of practice will determine who takes the reigns against the Indianapolis Colts on August 11. One of Nix or Stidham has to prove that he deserves to lead the Broncos into the new era of Orange and Blue.
