Browns Make Drastic Change to Offense Amid Five-Game Losing Streak
This is a critical week for the Cleveland Browns, whose season is fading fast. They are faced with the prospect of replacing quarterback Deshaun Watson with backup Jameis Winston after the former ruptured his Achilles tendon during the Browns' 21–14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
However, it appears further offensive changes are imminent for Cleveland.
Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will call plays going forward, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday. Stefanski had previously handled that area himself.
“I’m very confident in Ken and I’m very confident in our offensive staff,” Stefanski said. “I feel that this is — when you’re talking about playing good football and putting game plans together, it’s never one person’s job. It’s really a collaborative effort. I have a ton of faith in all of our coaches. And Ken calling the plays doesn’t change that collaborative approach.”
This is the first time since Cleveland hired him in 2020 that Stefanski has ceded playcalling duties. Dorsey, 43, served as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023; he quarterbacked the Browns briefly in 2006 and 2008, throwing no touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games.
Cleveland is scheduled to play the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.