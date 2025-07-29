Browns Cornerback Suffers Achilles Injury During Training Camp
He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
In this story:
Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a left Achilles injury during training camp on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Emerson will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the Achilles injury, but Garafolo noted that it's believed to be a "significant tear."
The cornerback was carted off of the practice field on Tuesday after suffering the injury. He was attempting to plant his leg on the ground during a play when he was covering receiver Diontae Johnson. It was a non-contact injury.
Emerson's 2025 status is now in danger as he could possibly be out for the year if the tear is substantial. This is a big year for Emerson, too, as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified