Browns Could Look to Trade a Quarterback Ahead of 2025 Season
The Cleveland Browns quarterback room is crowded.
In what's been a busy offseason in Berea, the team has restructured Deshaun Watson's contract, signed Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, and drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Now? They could reportedly look to trade one of them.
As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted on Wednesday, Cleveland's front office, "look[s] at the roster through the prism of value and currency, which at least one source pointed out could lead to an eventual trade if injuries happen across the league."
"Cleveland gave up a third-rounder and two fifth-rounders for Gabriel, Sanders and veteran Kenny Pickett," he added. "Perhaps the Browns can get a pick back for one of them."
While Cleveland's selection of Gabriel—especially in the third round, ahead of Sanders—was a shock to those on the outside, Fowler reports that the former Oregon QB was a "priority" for the Browns heading into the draft, and that the team was surprised that their extensive homework on him didn't receive more media coverage.
Gabriel and Sanders were assigned their jersey numbers this week and will participate in rookie minicamp starting on May 9, beginning what head coach Kevin Stefanski has deemed an open quarterback competition in Cleveland.