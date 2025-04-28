SI

Browns GM, Head Coach Respond to Viral Emotionless Reaction to Drafting Shedeur Sanders

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry didn't look too thrilled after selecting a second quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

Stefanski and Berry didn't look too thrilled. / Screenshot via @SharpFootball on X.
The story of the 2025 NFL draft this past weekend was, of course, the fall of Shedeur Sanders.

Despite widely being considered the second-best quarterback in the class behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the former Colorado signal caller slid all the way to the fifth round before finally being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick.

Upon adding Sanders to their quarterback room, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski appeared rather unenthusiastic in their war room—as shown during ESPN's draft coverage:

The two downplayed their uninspired response at a post-draft press conference on Saturday:

"I think we were probably just tired from the weekend," Berry said with a chuckle.

"When they show those clips, it's not timed up to exactly the right time," added Stefanski. "So I wouldn't—don't read too much into that."

Sanders was the sixth quarterback selected in this weekend's draft, and now enters Cleveland as the fifth signal caller—and second rookie—in an already crowded room. He'll compete alongside Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel as Deshaun Watson recovers from a double Achilles tear.

