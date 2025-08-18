Browns GM Releases Statement After Signing Isaiah Bond
The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond on Monday. Bond, once projected to be a Day 2 selection, went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft amid sexual assault allegations levied against him. Those charges were dropped last week.
Amid the signing of Bond becoming official, Browns EVP of Football Operations and general manager Andrew Berry has released a statement:
"We've spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation. On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.
"Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization. It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career."
Cleveland waived long snapper Brent Matiscik in a corresponding move.
The Browns begin the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 agaisnt the Cincinnati Bengals.