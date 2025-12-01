Browns Lose Standout Defensive Tackle to Season-Ending Injury
Browns standout defensive tackle Maliek Collins was carted off the field during Sunday’s 26–8 loss to the 49ers with a quad injury. On Monday, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski shared that Collins suffered a season-ending quad injury as he is set to undergo surgery.
“Very disappointed for Maliek,” Stefanski said on Monday. “He’s obviously been playing such good football and he provides great leadership for this football team. Disappointed for him, but he will bounce back.”
The veteran tackle was competing in his first season in Cleveland, and he’s made quite the impression. Collins was having a career-best year, registering 13 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks. He also recorded 25 tackles and one fumble recovery in the 12 games he played in.
Through 10 seasons thus far, Collins has recorded a total of 264 tackles, 101 quarterback hits, 37 sacks, one forced fumble, nine fumble recoveries and one interception.
Shelby Harris is expected to take Collins’s place at starting tackle on the Browns moving forward for the rest of the season.