Browns Officially Name Shedeur Sanders As Dillon Gabriel's Backup vs. Steelers
Shedeur Sanders is now just one snap away from seeing NFL regular-season action for the first time.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that Sanders will be Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Dillon Gabriel on Sunday against the rival Steelers.
"Yeah, Shedeur will be the backup," Stefanski said in a press conference.
As recently on Wednesday, Stefanski wouldn't commit—at least publicly—to Sanders being the Browns' backup in the aftermath of the Joe Flacco trade.
"I'm always thinking about our players and what's best for our players," Stefanski said Friday about his thought process making this decision. "I want to make sure that when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, that you are intentional about your decision making."
Stefanski's other option at quarterback was Bailey Zappe, who remains on the Browns' practice squad. Zappe has nine NFL starts under his belt—eight for the Patriots in 2022 and '23, and one for the Browns last season, a 35–10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18.
In two preseason games this summer, Sanders completed 58.6% of his passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 19 yards on four attempts and was sacked seven times.
Browns' official depth chart for Week 6 vs. Steelers
- Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel
- Backup QB: Shedeur Sanders
- Third-string QB: Bailey Zappe (practice squad)