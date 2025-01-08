Browns Could Poach Newly-Minted Saints Offensive Coordinator Awaiting New Boss
After just a year with the New Orleans Saints, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could be on his way out the door.
Kubiak is a name to watch for the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Albert Breer of SI.
"He's still under contract with New Orleans, but Cleveland could certainly make a bid to get him out of there, with the Saints coaching search ongoing," Breer wrote.
Kubiak, 37, is the son of Super Bowl-winning former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak.
Klint has held two offensive coordinator jobs—one with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, and one with New Orleans this past season. The '21 Vikings finished 14th in scoring and 12th in total offense, while the '24 Saints finished 24th in scoring offense and 21st in total offense.
The Saints are currently without a coach—having fired Dennis Allen on Nov. 4 on their way to a 5-12 season. The Browns, on the other hand, are looking for an offensive coordinator after dismissing Ken Dorsey from that position on Wednesday.