Browns Sign Ex-NFL Interceptions Leader Away From AFC North Rival

Cleveland is reportedly adding some secondary depth.

Patrick Andres

Damontae Kazee looks on against the Cowboys.
Damontae Kazee looks on against the Cowboys. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In the NFL's post-draft lull, the Cleveland Browns appear to be making a move to improve their secondary.

The Browns are signing safety Damontae Kazee, according to a Monday morning report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Kazee, 31, played for Cleveland's rivals—the Pittsburgh Steelers—from 2022 to '24. He recorded five interceptions and 112 total tackles in his three years with the Steelers.

An eight-year veteran, Kazee may still be best known for his feats with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. That year, he picked off seven passes—the most in the NFL, which made him the first Falcon to lead the league in that category since defensive back Scott Case in 1988.

Kazee joins a secondary anchored by cornerback Denzel Ward, a star and fan favorite with four Pro Bowl appearances under his belt.

The Browns are looking to shake off a miserable 3-14 season in which they fell from first to 19th in total defense.

