Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Week 13 Betting Lines And Odds
Fresh off a thrilling win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snow globe on Thursday Night Football, the Browns head west to bookend back-to-back prime time time matchups.
This time it's the Monday Night Football stage, as Cleveland takes on the Denver Broncos in a stadium that has been a house of horrors for the Browns over the years. The Broncos lead the all-time series between the two franchises 25-7, including some memorable meetings in the playoffs.
Cleveland has beaten the Broncos just three times since 1990, and are 2-7 during that span when playing on the road in Denver, with their last win at Empower Field at Mile High coming in 2018. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston and company will look to buck that trend against his former coach Sean Payton in Week 13. The Super Bowl winning coach has his team out to a somewhat surprising 7-5 record, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the charge.
Ahead of the matchup, the Browns are listed as 5.5-point road underdogs to open up the week. Bettors can play the Browns moneyline at +198 and the over/under for the game is listed at 41.5.
As always, these figures can fluctuate throughout the week of practice depending on potential injury designations for each team. For the season, Cleveland is one game better than its actual record of 3-8 against the spread, sitting at a mark of 4-7.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER