Cleveland Browns Using Top 30 Visit on Mid-American Conference’s Top Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have another known top 30 visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And this time, it’s with a prospect that played his college football in the Mid-American Conference in the state of Ohio.

Toledo Rockets superstar safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren told FanDuel Sports Network’s Kay Adams that he’s already had a top 30 visit with the New England Patriots and has an upcoming visit scheduled with the Cleveland Browns.

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren says he made a top-30 visit with the Patriots, and has another one upcoming with the Browns@McneilEmanuel | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/SRzOgTXAnM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 16, 2026

Despite spending his college football career in the MAC, McNeil-Warren is one of the top safety prospects in this year’s class.

Where would the Browns need to draft McNeil-Warren?

McNeil-Warren is the second best player at his position. Once Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft, all attention will shift to McNeil-Warren.

If the Browns want to land his services, they’d likely need to do so with their second-round selection (No. 39 overall) or third-round pick (No. 70 overall). Of course, many draft analysts anticipate that the Browns will use both of their first-round picks on offensive players, whether it be a franchise left tackle or standout wide receiver.

But quietly, safety remains a position of need for the Browns.

In free agency, the team tendered restricted free agent Ronnie Hickman, who is likely to return to the Browns for one more year. Longtime starting strong safety Grant Delpit is entering the final year of his contract. Would Browns general manager Andrew Berry hand another extension to Delpit, who will turn 30 during the first year of a new extension?

Instead, the Browns could express interest in McNeil-Warren, an experienced college football player who appeared in 48 games during his four seasons at Toledo. McNeil-Warren finished his college football career with over 200 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack and five interceptions.

Even though McNeil-Warren doesn't play the same position Toledo alumnus Quinyon Mitchell played, he’s a similarly dynamic prospect. Mitchell found instant success in the NFL as a cornerback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McNeil-Warren’s massive 6-foot-3 frame makes him an intriguing safety prospect – pairing size with dynamic speed and versatility to impact the game in two phases.

New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg reportedly has a PhD-level understanding of defensive backs. Taking a shot at a player like McNeil-Warren out of the MAC would give Rutenberg a fun project in his first year as defensive coordinator. But it would also give the Browns a smart contingency plan to replace Delpit after next season.