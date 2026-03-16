The Cleveland Browns have focused their efforts on free agency, targeting the offensive line, and have successfully strengthened their interior offensive line.

However, there are still a few free agents available on the open market who could start for the Browns. Here are some options that Cleveland should consider signing.

Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions released Decker this offseason after ten seasons, but even though he remains on the open market, he could step in and fill the left tackle position for the Browns for at least a season.

Cleveland's biggest need remains a left tackle, and it will likely look to address this in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, if the Browns aren't confident in any of the available options, Decker could serve as a temporary solution for a season. This would give the Browns the flexibility to select a tackle still early in the draft, allowing that player to develop, or potentially even reconsider taking a tackle at all.

Decker is still capable of making an impact, as Pro Football Focus ranked him 41st among 89 tackles last season. He finished with a pass blocking rank of 45th and a run blocking rank of 57th.

The Browns struggled with the weakest left tackle situation in the NFL last season. While Decker may not be an All-Pro, he certainly represents a valuable option to improve their lineup.

Stefon Diggs

This may sound like a long shot, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still available in the open market after the first week of free agency. If teams overlook him like they did last offseason, he could end up playing for a team that’s not quite the best fit, and the Browns could become a potential option.

Last season, Diggs signed with the New England Patriots, who were coming off a disappointing four-win record. However, he helped them reach the Super Bowl, proving his worth. Now, he could be looking to join the five-win Browns and turn their season into something special.

Diggs would immediately come into Cleveland and become the No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. The Browns still haven’t addressed the receiving position this offseason, and adding a player like Diggs, along with possibly another in the first round of the NFL Draft, could help turn the receiving corps into a more respectable unit.

The Browns have five weeks left before the NFL Draft, and they might choose to hold off on signing any additional players until after the draft. This way, they can pursue positions they missed out on during the selection process.